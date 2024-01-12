en English
‘American Aggression’ in Sanaa: Al-Masirah TV Reports Retaliatory Strikes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
‘American Aggression’ in Sanaa: Al-Masirah TV Reports Retaliatory Strikes

News from Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, is stirring waves as Al-Masirah TV, associated with the Houthi movement, reports what it labels as ‘American aggression.’ The exact nature and details of this purported aggression remain undisclosed. The Houthi movement, or Ansar Allah, an armed faction primarily based in Yemen, is currently embroiled in a prolonged conflict with the Yemeni government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition. The United States, having previously supported the Saudi-led coalition, finds its role in the conflict evolving.

Retaliatory Strikes Against Houthi Targets

The U.S. military has launched retaliatory strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, following months of attacks by the Iranian-backed militants on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. President Joe Biden has labeled the move a ‘defensive action’ issued after comprehensive warnings. The strikes were aimed at the Houthis’ unmanned aerial vehicle, uncrewed surface vessel, land-attack cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities. The United Kingdom also took part in these strikes.

The Significance of the Red Sea Shipping Route

The content underscores the importance of the Red Sea shipping route and the impact of Houthi attacks on international commerce. The strikes were not only a reaction to Houthi rebels’ escalating attacks against commercial vessels but also a protective measure to safeguard freedom of navigation in critical commercial routes.

Escalation and Retaliation

The United States and Britain have executed military strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, with the support of other nations. The Houthi leader acknowledged the targeting of Sanaa and promised retaliation. The situation in Yemen remains intricate, with multiple parties involved in the ongoing conflict, leading to a significant humanitarian crisis over the years. This web page also provides a backdrop of the conflict in Yemen and the involvement of various international actors.

United States War Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

