Allies Waver on Biden’s Operation Prosperity Guardian Amid Rising Gaza Conflict

US President Joe Biden’s initiative ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’, a new maritime force to shield Red Sea shipping from Yemen’s Houthi attacks, is grappling with wavering commitment from allies. Despite the Pentagon’s assertion of over 20 nations joining the force, almost half remain tight-lipped about their contributions. Two European allies, Italy and Spain, appear to be distancing themselves from the initiative, mired by the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the rising criticism against Israel’s actions.

Unveiling Operation Prosperity Guardian

Introduced by President Biden, Operation Prosperity Guardian aims to protect vital commerce in the Red Sea, a strategic point for global trade and the gateway to the Suez Canal. The Iran-backed Houthi insurgents have targeted or seized a dozen ships since November 19, compelling some shipping companies to reroute around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. This has escalated shipping costs and increased transit time, with companies like Maersk resuming operations in the region while others like Hapag Lloyd deem it too dangerous.

Reluctance Among Allies

While the US claims that 20 nations have joined the maritime task force, only 12 have been officially named. Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have shown reluctance to commit to the initiative, partly due to the escalating conflict in Gaza. European public is increasingly critical of Israel’s actions, creating a domestic backlash that European governments fear. This, coupled with the risk of Houthi retaliation, has added to the hesitance of nations to fully engage with the US-led maritime force.

Public Endorsements and Independent Stances

Despite the reluctance, the EU has shown support with a joint condemnation statement. Britain and Greece have publicly endorsed the US operation, while other countries have clarified that their naval presence in the Red Sea is independent or have declined to join the initiative altogether. The Houthi movement, a Shia Islamist military movement supported by Iran, has been in conflict with a Saudi-led coalition for 20 years, further complicating the geopolitical scenario.

Implications for Global Trade

With about 400 commercial vessels transiting the southern Red Sea at any given time, the protection of shipping lanes is crucial for global trade. The mounting aggression from Iran’s military proxies, including the Houthi rebels, has raised concerns over the safety of maritime commerce. The reluctance among allies is shaping the narrative of Operation Prosperity Guardian, casting a shadow on the coalition’s strength and unity, and potentially influencing the future of global trade.