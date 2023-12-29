Allies Hesitant to Join US-led Maritime Force Amid Gaza Conflict

In a bid to counter escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Red Sea shipping routes, U.S. President Joe Biden has spearheaded a new maritime initiative, Operation Prosperity Guardian. The venture aims to assemble a 20-nation defensive coalition to protect billions of dollars in commerce flowing through a critical shipping chokepoint off Yemen. However, one week into the operation, reluctance from numerous allies, including key European nations like Italy and Spain, has surfaced.

Reluctance Rooted in Gaza Conflict

The hesitance stems largely from the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Biden’s steadfast support for Israel, despite escalating international criticism over its offensive resulting in thousands of Palestinian casualties, has fractured alliances. The European public’s growing criticism of Israel’s actions has left governments fearing domestic backlash.

Houthi Retaliation Fuels Fears

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels, retaliating against Israeli actions in Gaza, have targeted ships with missiles and drones since November 19, prompting some to reroute around Africa. This diversion has inflated costs and transit times. The fear of becoming targets for Houthi retaliation has further discouraged countries from associating with the maritime force, as exemplified by India’s reluctance to join.

Coalition Formation Challenges

Despite U.S. claims that 20 countries have joined the task force, only 12 have been publicly named, and contributions vary widely. Countries like France and Italy have specified that any support they provide will be independent of the U.S.-led operation. However, despite these challenges, the EU has voiced support for the initiative, condemning Houthi attacks. Countries like Britain and Greece have openly embraced the operation.

The global reaction to the Houthi insurgent aggression through Operation Prosperity Guardian showcases the often complex intertwining of internal and external politics impacting the commitment of nations to collective efforts. While reluctance is evident, indirect support or coordination may still be feasible as European and Gulf nations are already engaged in various U.S.-led military endeavors in the Middle East.

