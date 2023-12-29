en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Allies Hesitant to Join US-led Maritime Force Amid Gaza Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:36 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:41 am EST
Allies Hesitant to Join US-led Maritime Force Amid Gaza Conflict
Operation Prosperity Guardian

In a bid to counter escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Red Sea shipping routes, U.S. President Joe Biden has spearheaded a new maritime initiative, Operation Prosperity Guardian. The venture aims to assemble a 20-nation defensive coalition to protect billions of dollars in commerce flowing through a critical shipping chokepoint off Yemen. However, one week into the operation, reluctance from numerous allies, including key European nations like Italy and Spain, has surfaced.

Reluctance Rooted in Gaza Conflict

The hesitance stems largely from the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Biden’s steadfast support for Israel, despite escalating international criticism over its offensive resulting in thousands of Palestinian casualties, has fractured alliances. The European public’s growing criticism of Israel’s actions has left governments fearing domestic backlash.

(Read Also: Israel’s Military Prepares for a Possible Offensive Against Hezbollah Amid Rising Tensions)

Houthi Retaliation Fuels Fears

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels, retaliating against Israeli actions in Gaza, have targeted ships with missiles and drones since November 19, prompting some to reroute around Africa. This diversion has inflated costs and transit times. The fear of becoming targets for Houthi retaliation has further discouraged countries from associating with the maritime force, as exemplified by India’s reluctance to join.

(Read Also: Escalating Gaza Conflict: al-Quds Brigades Downs IDF Drone)

Coalition Formation Challenges

Despite U.S. claims that 20 countries have joined the task force, only 12 have been publicly named, and contributions vary widely. Countries like France and Italy have specified that any support they provide will be independent of the U.S.-led operation. However, despite these challenges, the EU has voiced support for the initiative, condemning Houthi attacks. Countries like Britain and Greece have openly embraced the operation.

The global reaction to the Houthi insurgent aggression through Operation Prosperity Guardian showcases the often complex intertwining of internal and external politics impacting the commitment of nations to collective efforts. While reluctance is evident, indirect support or coordination may still be feasible as European and Gulf nations are already engaged in various U.S.-led military endeavors in the Middle East.

Read More

0
Europe United States War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Retrospective 2023: Navigating a Year of Challenges and Milestones

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication After 52 Years in Power

By Nitish Verma

Historic Abdication: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Step Down After 52-Year Reign

By Nitish Verma

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate, Ushering in a New Era

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: A New Era Awaits ...
@Denmark · 28 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: A New Era Awaits ...
heart comment 0
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate: A New Era for Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate: A New Era for Danish Monarchy
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences

By Geeta Pillai

European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game – Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS with a Twist

By Salman Khan

Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game - Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS with a Twist
A Year of Environmental Milestones: 2023 in Review

By Salman Akhtar

A Year of Environmental Milestones: 2023 in Review
Latest Headlines
World News
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
1 min
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 min
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
2 mins
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
2 mins
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
4 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
7 mins
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
7 mins
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
XFL and USFL Merge to Form United Football League
7 mins
XFL and USFL Merge to Form United Football League
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
7 mins
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 min
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
8 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
37 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
38 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
51 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app