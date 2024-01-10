en English
Security

Allied Forces Intercept Houthi Assault on Red Sea Shipping Lanes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
Allied Forces Intercept Houthi Assault on Red Sea Shipping Lanes

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a major assault on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea, late Tuesday. The attack, a complex orchestration involving drones and missiles, was successfully countered by allied forces from the US and UK. In the critical waters of the Red Sea, a total of eighteen drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile were intercepted and shot down, according to US Central Command.

Houthi Offensive and Allied Response

The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, targeted shipping vessels in a daring assault that resulted in the 26th attack on Red Sea commercial shipping lanes since November 19. Despite the scale of the offensive, there were no initial reports of damage to any ships, underscoring the effectiveness of the defensive measures in place. The allied forces, which include the US Navy, UK, and France, have been patrolling this vital region as part of their commitment to safeguarding international maritime operations.

Operation ‘Prosperity Guardian’

In response to the evolving threat posed by the rebels, the United States has formed a coalition of more than 20 countries, dubbed Operation ‘Prosperity Guardian’. This coalition’s primary objective is to patrol and protect the Red Sea, a critical artery for global trade. To date, the coalition has intercepted 61 uncrewed aerial vehicles, cruise missiles, and anti-ship ballistic missiles, reflecting its proactive role in ensuring the safety of merchant vessels.

Geopolitical Ramifications and the Role of the UN Security Council

The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea continue to be a significant concern for international maritime operations, underscoring the broader geopolitical instability in the Middle East. The persistent strikes have prompted stern warnings from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has spoken of potential ‘consequences’ if such attacks persist. There are growing calls for the UN Security Council to act, highlighting the critical importance of maintaining security in key global shipping corridors.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

