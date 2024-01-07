en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Terrorism

Al-Qassam Brigades’ Combat Mission: A Potential Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Al-Qassam Brigades’ Combat Mission: A Potential Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas, has reportedly embarked on a combat mission as part of a larger military wave. While the specifics of the mission remain undisclosed, the initiation of such an operation suggests a potential escalation in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The al-Qassam Brigades, active since the early 1990s, have been a significant contributor to the region’s instability with their military tactics.

A Glimpse into the Military Operation

A video released by the al-Qassam Brigades provides some insight into the nature of their recent combat mission. The footage shows Israeli soldiers being killed, sparking outrage amongst Israelis. In a distressing scene, the soldiers are seen waving white flags and calling for help in Hebrew, only to be killed. This has reportedly caused a considerable embarrassment for the Israeli army, a powerful symbol of national identity.

Fanning the Flames of Conflict

The killing of Israeli soldiers has not only incensed the Israeli public but also hardened the stance of the Israeli government. The government maintains a firm belief that only a war can bring home Israel’s military captives. This position, coupled with the intensification of al-Qassam Brigades’ military activities, indicates a possible escalation in the conflict. The repercussions of this are far-reaching, impacting not just the stability of the area, but potentially leading to increased violence.

The al-Qassam Brigades: A Controversial Entity

The al-Qassam Brigades walk a thin line between being labelled a terrorist organization and a resistance movement. Different countries perceive them through different lenses, but their role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is undeniable. Their involvement in such a military wave indicates a commitment to their cause, whatever the costs may be, and underscores the complexities of achieving lasting peace in the region.

0
Terrorism War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Terrorism

See more
3 mins ago
Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?
On an illuminating interview with Sky News Australia, Mariam Farida, a respected lecturer in Security Studies and Criminology at Macquarie University, dissected the growing global dissatisfaction towards Israel and its potential manipulation by terrorist groups. A globally recognized expert in her field, Farida expounded on the unique issues festering in the Middle East and the
Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?
Flight PS752: Families' Undying Pursuit of Truth and Justice
2 hours ago
Flight PS752: Families' Undying Pursuit of Truth and Justice
Sindh Governor Expresses Condolences for Tragic Twin Blast at Iranian Consulate
3 hours ago
Sindh Governor Expresses Condolences for Tragic Twin Blast at Iranian Consulate
Australia's Stand Against Online Extremism: Over 2500 Extremist Posts Removed
10 mins ago
Australia's Stand Against Online Extremism: Over 2500 Extremist Posts Removed
Australia Steps Up Action Against Online Extremism
11 mins ago
Australia Steps Up Action Against Online Extremism
Compensating Terrorists' Families: An Ethical Dilemma in Northern Ireland
1 hour ago
Compensating Terrorists' Families: An Ethical Dilemma in Northern Ireland
Latest Headlines
World News
Indiana Triumphs Over Ohio State in a Closely Contested Basketball Game
20 seconds
Indiana Triumphs Over Ohio State in a Closely Contested Basketball Game
Young Fan Shines with Knowledge of Dayton Flyers; Team's Current Season and Future Explored
23 seconds
Young Fan Shines with Knowledge of Dayton Flyers; Team's Current Season and Future Explored
Weber State Clinches Victory over Oral Roberts in a Tightly Fought Basketball Game
26 seconds
Weber State Clinches Victory over Oral Roberts in a Tightly Fought Basketball Game
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
56 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
Mountain View Wrestling Team Makes a Comeback at Gary Daum Invitational
1 min
Mountain View Wrestling Team Makes a Comeback at Gary Daum Invitational
Weber State Wildcats Triumph Over Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Weber State Wildcats Triumph Over Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in College Basketball Showdown
Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?
3 mins
Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?
Lincoln City Foundation Engages Care Home Residents with Physical Activities
3 mins
Lincoln City Foundation Engages Care Home Residents with Physical Activities
UIC Flames Triumph over Valparaiso Beacons in Missouri Valley Conference Game
4 mins
UIC Flames Triumph over Valparaiso Beacons in Missouri Valley Conference Game
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
4 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app