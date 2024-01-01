Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Responsibility for Gaza City Bombing: 15 Israeli Soldiers Reportedly Killed

In an alarming turn of events, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas, has claimed responsibility for a bombing attack in Gaza City. The strike has reportedly led to the death of at least 15 Israeli soldiers, marking a severe escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. Amid a period of heightened tensions and violence, both sides have been exchanging fire and engaging in numerous military operations.

Details of the Attack

The attack was executed using M-90 rockets, targeting Tel Aviv and its suburbs in what the militants called a response to ‘Zionist massacres against Palestinian civilians’. Approximately 20 rockets were also launched from the Gaza Strip towards central Israel, with Israeli media reporting sirens sounding across several cities. Military analyst Maj. Gen. Wassef Erekat, stated that the bombing was intended to convey a stern message to Israel.

Impact and Repercussions

In response to the attack, the Israeli government is contemplating the erection of new engineering obstacles between settlements and the Arab Negev, as well as the Upper and Western Galilee, to safeguard Israeli settlers from missile attacks. Implementing this plan would require significant economic resources, amounting to billions of shekels. Reports also indicate that Israeli army boats shelled the beach of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in several casualties.

Escalating Tensions and Violence

Despite attempts to celebrate the arrival of the New Year, the conflict showed no signs of abating. The Hamas terror group reportedly fired at least 27 rockets at the south and center of Israel, coinciding with the stroke of midnight. Of these, air defense systems intercepted 18 rockets, and nine fell in open areas. The attack underscores the relentless tension and violence that have engulfed the region, casting a pall over celebrations.