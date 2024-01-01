Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023

Over the course of 2023, the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a significant religious site in occupied East Jerusalem, saw an alarming influx of over 48,000 Israeli settlers. The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported these incursions under the watchful guard of Israeli police.

Heightened Tensions in the Religious Site

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, revered as the third holiest site in Islam, witnessed 3,086 incidents in the last month alone. Jews refer to this location as the Temple Mount, believed to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples, stirring cultural and religious tensions. The practice of settler incursions into the complex began in 2003, consistently meeting with staunch Palestinian opposition.

Harsh Measures in Occupied East Jerusalem

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Jerusalem shed light on the actions of Israeli authorities in occupied East Jerusalem. Throughout 2023, authorities issued 1,105 deportation orders to Palestinians and executed 209 demolitions of Palestinian homes. A surge in these activities was noted post-October 7, coinciding with an Israeli military operation in Gaza. The center also reported the deaths of 21 Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces in 2023.

The Unresolved Conflict

Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem began after the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Its subsequent annexation of the city in 1980 has not been recognized by the international community. Israeli officials stand accused of using practices like deportations to displace Palestinians from their ancestral lands. The year 2023 has left an indelible mark on the lives of Palestinians, with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalating to new heights. The ongoing strife between the two sides continues to raise grave concerns about the future of peace in the region.