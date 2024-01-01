en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
War

Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023

Over the course of 2023, the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a significant religious site in occupied East Jerusalem, saw an alarming influx of over 48,000 Israeli settlers. The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported these incursions under the watchful guard of Israeli police.

Heightened Tensions in the Religious Site

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, revered as the third holiest site in Islam, witnessed 3,086 incidents in the last month alone. Jews refer to this location as the Temple Mount, believed to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples, stirring cultural and religious tensions. The practice of settler incursions into the complex began in 2003, consistently meeting with staunch Palestinian opposition.

Harsh Measures in Occupied East Jerusalem

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Jerusalem shed light on the actions of Israeli authorities in occupied East Jerusalem. Throughout 2023, authorities issued 1,105 deportation orders to Palestinians and executed 209 demolitions of Palestinian homes. A surge in these activities was noted post-October 7, coinciding with an Israeli military operation in Gaza. The center also reported the deaths of 21 Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces in 2023.

The Unresolved Conflict

Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem began after the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Its subsequent annexation of the city in 1980 has not been recognized by the international community. Israeli officials stand accused of using practices like deportations to displace Palestinians from their ancestral lands. The year 2023 has left an indelible mark on the lives of Palestinians, with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalating to new heights. The ongoing strife between the two sides continues to raise grave concerns about the future of peace in the region.

0
War
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Detention Amid Rising Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

New Year's Day Marred by Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Kharkiv Under Severe Bombardment: City's Resilience Amid Rising Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Iran Deploys Alborz Warship to the Red Sea Amidst Escalating Tensions

By Momen Zellmi

Hamas Retains Operational Command Despite Prolonged Conflict: A Testam ...
@Israel · 57 mins
Hamas Retains Operational Command Despite Prolonged Conflict: A Testam ...
heart comment 0
Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Responsibility for Gaza City Bombing: 15 Israeli Soldiers Reportedly Killed

By Shivani Chauhan

Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Responsibility for Gaza City Bombing: 15 Israeli Soldiers Reportedly Killed
General Qasem Soleimani: The Great Commander of Islam and His Enduring Legacy

By Momen Zellmi

General Qasem Soleimani: The Great Commander of Islam and His Enduring Legacy
Zelensky’s New Year Address: A Reflection on Resilience and a Call for Unity

By Rizwan Shah

Zelensky's New Year Address: A Reflection on Resilience and a Call for Unity
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia’s Decision to Join Iraq War

By Geeta Pillai

Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
32 seconds
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
2 mins
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
3 mins
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
3 mins
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
4 mins
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
4 mins
Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War
4 mins
Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War
Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine's 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia
4 mins
Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine's 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia
President Ruto Highlights Economic Growth and Reduced Expenditure in New Year's Address
5 mins
President Ruto Highlights Economic Growth and Reduced Expenditure in New Year's Address
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
42 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
54 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app