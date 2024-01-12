en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels Ignite Oil Prices and Shake Global Trade

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels Ignite Oil Prices and Shake Global Trade

Crude oil prices have witnessed a significant surge in the wake of US and UK-led airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The conflict has escalated tensions in the Red Sea, a region already marred by Houthi hostilities against freight shipping vessels. This escalation is not only threatening global trade routes but also leaving a profound impact on the energy sector.

Oil Prices Surge Amid Escalating Conflict

The threat to the Red Sea, a critical oil-supply channel to the West, has spurred concerns about potential disruptions to global supply chains. Following the strikes, the Houthi rebels pledged to persistently target Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine. This has led to an increase in oil prices, with global benchmark crude touching highs above $80 during Friday’s trading. Notably, despite the geopolitical risk, U.S. benchmark prices remain below the critical level of $80 per barrel.

Implications on International Trade and Energy Market

The tension with Iran, the Houthi attacks, and the Israel-Hamas conflict have raised concerns over potential delays in crude shipments through the Suez Canal, offering support to oil prices. This situation is influencing the strategic decisions of energy companies, evident from Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s recent acquisition of Southwestern Energy Company, indicating a shift in energy mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Insights from Finance Experts

Senior Reporters from Yahoo Finance, Ines Ferr and Jared Blikre, shed light on the broader implications of the conflict. They discuss its impact on oil prices and how it might shape the strategies of energy companies, especially in terms of M&A activities. They also highlight the potential consequences for international trade and the energy market, emphasizing the need for a geopolitical risk premium in current oil prices.

In the face of these developments, the world watches as the dynamics of global trade and the energy sector evolve, driven by conflict and strategic maneuvers. Only time will reveal the full impact of this situation on the global stage.

0
Energy United States War
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
21 mins ago
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
In a remarkable move towards green energy transition, the Malahat First Nation has joined forces with Vancouver’s Energy Plug Technologies. The collaboration will lead to the establishment of a 100,000-square-foot facility dedicated to the assembly of battery energy storage systems. This significant venture is set to unfold on Malahat’s 52-acre business park, strategically located on
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
UK Residents Turn to Affordable Heated Blankets Amid Arctic Airmass
41 mins ago
UK Residents Turn to Affordable Heated Blankets Amid Arctic Airmass
WAPP Proposes $156M Budget for North Core Power Project Amid Security Challenges
52 mins ago
WAPP Proposes $156M Budget for North Core Power Project Amid Security Challenges
Astronergy and CHINT Group Reaffirm Their Commitment to Green Energy Development
26 mins ago
Astronergy and CHINT Group Reaffirm Their Commitment to Green Energy Development
Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power
35 mins ago
Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power
ERC Advocates for Consumer-Focused Amendments to Philippines' Power Industry Act
35 mins ago
ERC Advocates for Consumer-Focused Amendments to Philippines' Power Industry Act
Latest Headlines
World News
Jackson Sellars: The Inspiring Journey of Page's HAECO Hero
55 seconds
Jackson Sellars: The Inspiring Journey of Page's HAECO Hero
SKSSF Vice President Sathar Panthaloor's Remarks Stir Controversy Amidst Internal Tensions
2 mins
SKSSF Vice President Sathar Panthaloor's Remarks Stir Controversy Amidst Internal Tensions
Russia Decries U.S. Plan to Seize Frozen Assets as '21st Century Piracy'
2 mins
Russia Decries U.S. Plan to Seize Frozen Assets as '21st Century Piracy'
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
3 mins
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
3 mins
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
4 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
4 mins
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
4 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
6 mins
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app