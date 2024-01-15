en English
Airstrikes in Yemen: Mourning the Victims, Questioning the Actions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
On a sober day in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, a funeral procession marched through the city streets. The mourners were not just grieving personal losses, but a strike of national significance. The United States and the United Kingdom, in response to Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, had launched airstrikes that resulted in the deaths of multiple Yemeni citizens.

The Strike

The strikes took place in 2024, hitting Jadaa mountain in Al-Lahayah district in the Red Sea province of Hodeida. The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, reported on their operated Al-Masirah TV that US and UK fighter jets and surveillance drones were still hovering over the region. The strikes were launched in response to the Houthis’ missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which had been occurring in support of Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war.

The Response

Following the strikes, the mournful cries of Yemeni citizens echoed through the city of Sanaa. They were joined in their grief and anger by friends, family members, community leaders, and left-wing activists who protested the use of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus as a launch pad for the strikes. The protestors condemned the UK government for their complicity and for using Cypriot land to support Israel in their onslaught of Gaza. The strikes, they argued, added to concerns that the Israel-Gaza war could spread through the Middle East. Meanwhile, the UK Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer, backed the US-UK airstrikes in Yemen, despite the operation being launched without a parliamentary vote.

The Fallout

The incident, while a single chapter in the long-running conflict in Yemen, has added to the humanitarian crisis in the region. The strikes have raised questions about the legality and ethical implications of the military actions taken by the US and the UK in Yemen. The country, embroiled in a civil war since 2014, has seen various international actors involved in its plight. The recent strikes have not only claimed lives but have also further complicated the geopolitical dynamics of the region, leaving a long shadow on the future of Yemen.

United States War Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

