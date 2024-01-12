en English
War

Airstrikes in Yemen Intensify Conflict as UK and US Deepen Involvement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Airstrikes in Yemen Intensify Conflict as UK and US Deepen Involvement

The recent airstrikes in Yemen have fuelled the flames of conflict in the Middle East, dragging the United States and Britain deeper into the fray and raising chances of a wider regional conflagration. The two western powers assert that the strikes were a necessary measure to safeguard global shipping lanes, which the Houthi forces have disrupted, causing significant chaos in international commerce.

The Economic Justification

The military action is seen as a reaction to previous warnings issued by the Houthis and is defended on economic grounds. The Houthi forces, known for their agility and resilience, have shown scant indication of being deterred by military force, as seen in Saudi Arabia’s long-standing, yet fruitless, attempts to subdue them.

Escalation: A Double-Edged Sword?

However, many believe this escalation could prove counterproductive and perilous. The fear is that the Houthis, bolstered by Iran, might retaliate and escalate their activities in unpredictable ways. The direct involvement of the UK and US against Iranian allies further edges these Western nations closer to a potential standoff with Iran, raising concerns of unintended fallout in the region.

A Web of Complexities

The situation is further tangled by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The Houthis have stated that their Red Sea attacks are a form of protest against Israel’s actions in Gaza, hinting that a ceasefire there could potentially halt their maritime assaults. Nonetheless, the Western allies maintain Israel’s right to persist with its offensive against Hamas, despite escalating concerns over civilian casualties. With no clear end to the war in Gaza and its increasing repercussions, there is a gnawing fear that the conflict could radiate even further throughout the Middle East.

War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

