Human Rights

Airstrikes Hit Near Hodeidah in Yemen Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:57 pm EST
Airstrikes Hit Near Hodeidah in Yemen Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The strategic port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, once again finds itself under the shadow of airstrikes, according to local media. These airstrikes, part of the ongoing conflict in Yemen, were reportedly carried out by US and UK forces in response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

A Response to Houthi Attacks

These airstrikes targeted sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis, known for their drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. The US and UK joint military action was authorized by President Biden to deter Houthi attacks, which endanger U.S. personnel and threaten freedom of navigation. The strikes were supported by a coalition comprising Australia, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Canada.

Deepening Conflict Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

The broader context of these airstrikes is the ongoing Yemeni Civil War. The conflict, which has caused an estimated 377,000 deaths and displaced 4 million people by the end of 2021, according to UN estimates, pits the internationally recognized Yemeni government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, against the Houthi rebels. These airstrikes come amidst a fragile ceasefire and ongoing attempts by the United Nations and other international bodies to negotiate a lasting peace settlement.

Humanitarian Crisis and Regional Destabilization

The conflict in Yemen has led to a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions of Yemenis facing starvation and a lack of basic services. The ongoing hostilities, marked by repeated clashes and airstrikes, are likely to exacerbate the already critical situation, potentially hindering aid operations and adding to the instability in the region. Furthermore, Houthi leader Abdel Malek al Houthi has vowed a response to any U.S. attack, which could add fuel to the already volatile situation.

Human Rights War Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

