en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Airstrike Sparks Major Fire in Khartoum Amid Military Faction Clashes

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Airstrike Sparks Major Fire in Khartoum Amid Military Faction Clashes

In a shocking turn of events, a significant fire has engulfed a residential district in the southern part of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. This fire is the aftermath of an airstrike, a chilling testament to the escalating clashes between rival military factions vying for control over the city. The internal conflicts within Sudan have intensified, spiraling into violence and instability in the urban areas where civilians reside.

The Shattering Impact of Internal Strife

The ongoing civil war in Sudan has dangerously encroached onto the contested east, resulting in atrocities, mass displacement, and widespread destruction. The conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has escalated, with the RSF emerging as a dominant force and effectively dividing the country into separate territories. This recent airstrike in a residential area of Khartoum, which sparked a major fire, piles onto the devastation caused by the relentless fighting.

The Civilians’ Plight Amid Turmoil

The situation is dire, with millions displaced, widespread hunger, and the potential for further escalation without intervention. The clashes between the forces of two rival generals have already claimed over 300 lives and wounded almost 3,200 people. The battles have not only caused widespread destruction of residential and commercial buildings but also crippled the healthcare system, rendering many hospitals out of service.

Sudan’s Political Turmoil: A Precursor to Violence

This ongoing violence is a reflection of the political turmoil Sudan has been grappling with. Military groups are persistently attempting to assert their dominance and influence over the national governance. The current strife is an alarming indication of this power struggle, jeopardizing the safety of the civilian population and raising the potential for a humanitarian crisis. As the violence continues to disrupt the normalcy of daily life in the capital, efforts to mediate the conflict and restore peace have become a priority.

0
Safety Sudan War
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
1 min ago
Northern Tropics on High Alert for Potential Tropical Cyclone
Australia’s northern tropics are on high alert as meteorological models indicate a growing potential for a tropical cyclone’s formation later this week. Three tropical lows are expected to form within the monsoon trough by Sunday, raising the risk of a significant weather event. The Bureau of Meteorology anticipates the lows to be located in specific
Northern Tropics on High Alert for Potential Tropical Cyclone
Bermuda Government to Demolish Historic Lookout Tower: Safety Concerns Cited
1 hour ago
Bermuda Government to Demolish Historic Lookout Tower: Safety Concerns Cited
Family Wins $100 Million Settlement in Tragic Helicopter Crash, Advocates for Safety Reform
2 hours ago
Family Wins $100 Million Settlement in Tragic Helicopter Crash, Advocates for Safety Reform
Teenager Shot in Home: A Triggered Attack and a Reignited Debate
4 mins ago
Teenager Shot in Home: A Triggered Attack and a Reignited Debate
Emergency Evacuation in Norwich due to Partial Dam Failure
8 mins ago
Emergency Evacuation in Norwich due to Partial Dam Failure
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
20 mins ago
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
12 seconds
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
17 seconds
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
1 min
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
1 min
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
2 mins
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
2 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
3 mins
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
4 mins
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Tennessee House Introduces New Rules Amid Ongoing Tensions
4 mins
Tennessee House Introduces New Rules Amid Ongoing Tensions
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app