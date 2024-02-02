Afrin Liberation Forces Retaliate: Turkish Military and Allies Suffer Casualties

In a recent turn of events, the Afrin Liberation Forces (HRE) have come forward with a statement regarding a retaliatory action they initiated against the Turkish military and its allied forces on January 30th. The HRE's actions, they claim, are a direct response to what are being labeled as genocidal attacks against the Kurdish people residing in North-East Syria by the Turkish state and associated groups.

Action and Aftermath

The incident took place at a Turkish army base located in the village of Basilê, where the HRE reports a significant number of casualties among the Turkish and allied forces. The official figures released by the HRE account for 12 dead Turkish soldiers and 8 allied fighters. Additionally, the assault resulted in 8 wounded soldiers and 17 injured allied fighters.

Destruction and Loss

Alongside the human casualties, the HRE's operation also saw the destruction of various military equipment and fortifications. This included a machine gun, a heavy weapon position, and surveillance cameras, along with trenches at the army base.

The Cost of Retaliation

While the HRE has touted the operation as a successful retaliation, it has not been without its cost. The HRE concurrently announced the loss of five of their own fighters during the action. They have chosen to honor these fallen individuals as martyrs, celebrating their sacrificial spirit in fighting for the freedom of their people and their homeland.

A Continuing Struggle

The HRE has concluded their statement with a vow to persist in their struggle and to liberate Afrin from what they term as invaders. This marks a clear indication of the HRE's determination to resist the Turkish state and its allies, and a commitment to the defense of their people and territory.