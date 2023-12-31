en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

A Testament to Survival: A Bond Forged in Boko Haram Captivity

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:41 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:47 pm EST
A Testament to Survival: A Bond Forged in Boko Haram Captivity

In the shadowy corners of northern Nigeria, an evocative narrative unravels, centered around two survivors of the notorious Boko Haram insurgency, Aisha Hasan and Bello Sani. Nine years ago, their lives were upturned when Boko Haram ravaged their town, whisking away countless inhabitants, including Aisha, her family, and a toddler named Bello along with his parents.

A Harrowing Tale of Survival

For eight years, their existence was confined to the bush, serving as human shields in a war they had not chosen. Their daily reality intertwined with the jihadists, they lived under the constant threat of military strikes. The ordeal was marked by unimaginable hardships. Aisha, whose husband disappeared without a trace, was subjected to continuous rape after being forced into a sham marital bond with a terrorist. Bello, who was merely a toddler when captured, now carries physical scars that bear a chilling testimony to the brutalities they suffered.

A Bond Forged in the Heat of Conflict

Despite the absence of a blood relation, the shared experiences of war, captivity, and survival have engendered a profound bond between Aisha and Bello, one that resembles the deep connection between a mother and her child. Their story is a testament to the human spirit’s indomitable resilience, its ability to nurture love and connection amidst the most brutal circumstances.

Humanitarian Intervention and the Road to Healing

Recognizing the dire need for healing and rehabilitation, the UK-based charity Street Child has stepped in to provide assistance to nearly 8,000 children in regions affected by the Boko Haram insurgency. Their approach extends beyond mere survival, offering trauma counselling and vocational training to support the process of rebuilding lives shattered by extremist violence. It is a glimmer of hope in a landscape marked by devastation and despair, a vital step towards healing for individuals and communities alike.

0
Africa Nigeria War
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill

By BNN Correspondents

Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda

By Olalekan Adigun

Kenya to Embrace Financial Prudence in 2023: President Ruto

By Geeta Pillai

Illegal Gold Trading in Zimbabwe Sheds Light on Economic Crisis

By Momen Zellmi

President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
@Africa · 33 mins
President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
heart comment 0
President Museveni Tackles Factory Wage Harmonization Amid Workers’ Concerns

By Safak Costu

President Museveni Tackles Factory Wage Harmonization Amid Workers' Concerns
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA

By Salman Khan

Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda’s Economy, Warns Against Corruption

By Sakchi Khandelwal

President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda's Economy, Warns Against Corruption
Uganda’s Coffee Production Soars, Posing Opportunities and Challenges

By Muhammad Jawad

Uganda's Coffee Production Soars, Posing Opportunities and Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
2 mins
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
7 mins
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
7 mins
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill
8 mins
President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
11 mins
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
Chicago Mayor Accuses Texas Governor of Sowing 'Seeds of Chaos' with Haphazard Migrant Transfers
14 mins
Chicago Mayor Accuses Texas Governor of Sowing 'Seeds of Chaos' with Haphazard Migrant Transfers
From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy
16 mins
From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter
17 mins
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter
Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda
17 mins
Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
47 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
50 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
57 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
1 hour
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
1 hour
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app