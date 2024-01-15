en English
Human Rights

A Glimpse into Gaza: Hussein Owda’s Struggle for Basic Needs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
In the heart of Khan Younis, Gaza, Hussein Owda, a media producer for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), paints a vivid picture of life in the midst of conflict. His personal account of a week-long vigil at Nasser Hospital’s ICU, following his father’s severe heart attack, is a stark reminder of the harsh realities of war.

Struggling with Basic Needs

Returning to the UNRWA training center, where his family sought refuge, Owda gives us a glimpse into the daily struggles of those living in the war-torn region. Simple tasks like showering and shaving have turned into strenuous, time-consuming activities. The process involves finding water, heating it, and then waiting in long lines for the bathroom. These tasks, once considered mundane, have now become significant challenges due to the ongoing conflict.

A Human Perspective on the Gaza Crisis

Through Owda’s experiences, we gain insight into the dire circumstances faced by many in Gaza. Even basic needs like food, clean water, and medicine are now luxuries, with acute shortages and a broken healthcare system. His story is a testament to the catastrophic destruction in Gaza, underscored by grim statistics: nearly 2 million displaced, thousands of homes destroyed, and nearly 24,000 dead, including 10,000 children.

The Urgent Need for Aid and Change

The content highlights the urgent need for fundamental changes in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The risk of famine and deadly disease outbreaks looms large. UN agencies and other humanitarian organizations are struggling to deliver sufficient supplies and reach those in need due to the restrictions and conflict. The vulnerability of children to malnutrition and disease underscores the urgency for safe access to deliver aid and a humanitarian ceasefire to prevent further suffering.

Despite the grim realities, Owda expresses a newfound appreciation for the simple things in life. Once taken for granted, these have now become symbols of resilience and hope in the face of adversity. His story reflects the human spirit’s enduring strength and the unyielding desire for peace and normalcy amidst chaos.

Human Rights Palestine War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

