Conflict & Defence

A Cookie for a Son: A Father’s Loss Highlights Gaza’s Tragedy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:19 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:48 pm EST
A Cookie for a Son: A Father's Loss Highlights Gaza's Tragedy

The poignant tale of a Palestinian father in Gaza, who left his home to buy a cookie for his son, only to return and find him dead in an Israeli attack, is a stark reminder of the toll of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. This incident, a microcosm of the larger, decades-long strife, underscores the devastating impact on families and the innocent lives that are ensnared in the crossfire.

A Dream Cut Short

Thirteen-year-old Awni Eldous harbored dreams of becoming an influential voice in the virtual world. A youthful Gazan, he managed a YouTube channel, using it as a platform to portray the tragic realities of Gaza’s children amidst the war. In August 2022, he uploaded a heart-tugging video that became his last act of youthful defiance against the horrors of war.

Children in the Crossfire

Abdelrahman al-Zaghal, a 14-year-old Palestinian, was released by Israel in an exchange deal for hostages seized during a Hamas-led raid. Accused of hurling a petrol bomb, he was shot in August and suffered brain damage. The Israeli military has detained an estimated 13,000 Palestinian children since 2000, exposing them to different legal systems and physical violence. Al-Zaghal, a two-time detainee accused of stone-throwing, aspires to be a lifeguard and return to school. However, the Education Ministry has barred Palestinian detainees from attending its schools until January 2024.

A City Under Siege

Heavy combat has led to the displacement of 85% of Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants. The Israeli army reported killing around a dozen enemy fighters and claimed to have discovered Hamas tunnels and explosives in a kindergarten. Overnight bombing in Gaza City resulted in at least 48 Palestinian deaths, with many still trapped under the rubble. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anticipates the war, sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack, to extend for several months. Efforts for a ceasefire and negotiations for hostage releases are underway, with international mediators involved. Violence has also flared in the occupied West Bank and between Israel and its regional adversaries.

Conflict & Defence Human Rights Palestine War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

