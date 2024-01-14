en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

A Candlelit Plea in Rome: Palestinian Students Call for End to Gaza Conflict

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
A Candlelit Plea in Rome: Palestinian Students Call for End to Gaza Conflict

In the heart of Rome, a visual plea for peace echoed across the ancient cityscape. The Palestinian Student Movement, in a poignant demonstration, spelled out ‘Stop Genocide in Gaza’ with lit candles. This luminous appeal against the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza reflects a burgeoning concern of the international community over the escalation of violence that began with a major attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7.

The Genesis of the Conflict

The attack by Hamas, characterized as unprecedented, sparked a series of retaliatory strikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip. This cycle of violence has seen a tragic loss of life, with casualties in their thousands reported on both Israeli and Palestinian sides. The conflict has sent shockwaves through the global community, prompting calls for peace and an end to the hostilities that have deeply impacted the region.

A Global Cry for Peace

The students’ protest in Rome is but one voice in a chorus crying out for peace. From the streets of London, Paris, Dublin, Johannesburg, and Kuala Lumpur, similar pro-Palestinian demonstrations have erupted. In Washington, D.C., thousands gathered downtown to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and a stop to U.S. aid to Israel. The rally, organized by the American Muslim Task Force for Palestine and other groups, marked the second large protest in support of Gaza in Washington since the onset of the Israel-Gaza war.

The Human Cost of War

The human toll of the conflict is staggering. Protests worldwide have expressed outrage over a war that has caused more than 23,000 deaths and approximately 60,000 injuries among Gazans alone. The global community, represented by the protesters, condemns the ongoing war and the U.S.’s support for Israel’s bombing campaign.

As the conflict rages on, the call for peace grows louder. The demonstration by Palestinian students in Rome, with their candlelit plea, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict in Gaza. It is a call to stop the violence, to stop the genocide, and to bring peace to a region so deeply scarred by this ongoing conflict.

0
International Relations Italy War
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
The Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Process: An Analytical Perspective
Eugene Chausovsky, an esteemed consultant with the Analytical Development department and a Non-Resident Fellow at the Newlines Institute, recently shed light on the ongoing developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. While acknowledging the resumption of the OSCE Minsk Group negotiations and the Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue as positive, Chausovsky expressed skepticism regarding any significant changes in the
The Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Process: An Analytical Perspective
The Shared History of Armenians and Bangladeshis: A Tale of Two Genocides
3 mins ago
The Shared History of Armenians and Bangladeshis: A Tale of Two Genocides
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Critical Mission: A Two-Day Visit to Iran
13 mins ago
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Critical Mission: A Two-Day Visit to Iran
Armenian PM's Visit to Georgia: A New Phase in Bilateral Relations
2 mins ago
Armenian PM's Visit to Georgia: A New Phase in Bilateral Relations
Artsakh Advisor Calls for Action after OSCE Minsk Group's Statement
2 mins ago
Artsakh Advisor Calls for Action after OSCE Minsk Group's Statement
Armenia Clarifies Position on UN Vote Regarding Jerusalem's Status
2 mins ago
Armenia Clarifies Position on UN Vote Regarding Jerusalem's Status
Latest Headlines
World News
Nagorno Karabakh's Future: Thomas De Waal Refutes Misquotation
28 seconds
Nagorno Karabakh's Future: Thomas De Waal Refutes Misquotation
Armenian-Russian Joint Troops Ready to Counter Turkish Threats: Major General Makaryan
53 seconds
Armenian-Russian Joint Troops Ready to Counter Turkish Threats: Major General Makaryan
Azerbaijan's 'Caviar Diplomacy': A Scandal Eroding the Credibility of Council of Europe
1 min
Azerbaijan's 'Caviar Diplomacy': A Scandal Eroding the Credibility of Council of Europe
Erdogan's Letter to Putin: A Step Towards Reconciliation or Deepening Tensions?
2 mins
Erdogan's Letter to Putin: A Step Towards Reconciliation or Deepening Tensions?
Turkey's Shift Towards 'Sultanization': An Analysis by Alexander Iskandaryan
2 mins
Turkey's Shift Towards 'Sultanization': An Analysis by Alexander Iskandaryan
Armenian MPs Secure Seats in Georgian Parliament: A Study in Democracy and Regional Policy
2 mins
Armenian MPs Secure Seats in Georgian Parliament: A Study in Democracy and Regional Policy
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Impressive Winning Streak
3 mins
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Impressive Winning Streak
A Flurry of Activity: Recent Outcomes in High School Basketball Games
3 mins
A Flurry of Activity: Recent Outcomes in High School Basketball Games
Armenian President's Speech at PACE Receives Positive Reception
3 mins
Armenian President's Speech at PACE Receives Positive Reception
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
38 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
54 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app