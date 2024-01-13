en English
Human Rights

30 Killed by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
30 Killed by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

In a sharp escalation of violence in Gaza City and the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli shelling has resulted in a significant rise in casualties and displacement. One such incident occurred at dawn on Saturday in the Derg neighborhood of Gaza City, where an Israeli shell targeted a house, leading to the recovery of 20 bodies. Such instances have been common, contributing to a staggering increase in the cumulative death toll in Gaza.

The Brutal Reality of the Conflict

Further amplifying the severity of the situation, another air strike by Israeli forces targeted a house in Rafah, a city that was providing shelter to displaced people. The strike resulted in the death of at least 10 Palestinians, including children, and caused additional injuries. Medical sources have cited over 23,000 deaths and more than 60,000 injuries due to Israeli shelling since the conflict began, painting a bleak picture of the dire realities on the ground.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The continuous bombardment has resulted in widespread displacement, with a large segment of the affected population relocating to the southernmost areas of the Gaza Strip. The situation has created a humanitarian crisis, with hospitals in northern Gaza lacking sufficient access to life-saving medical supplies and equipment. Furthermore, restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities on humanitarian missions and the denial of access have led to a significant deterioration in providing essential humanitarian assistance.

Living in Fear and Uncertainty

The relentless violence and the uncertainty of the situation has left many residents in fear of being permanently unable to return to their homes or facing the prospect of finding their neighborhoods completely destroyed and uninhabitable. The conflict has not only claimed lives but also threatened the very existence of a community, casting a long shadow over the future of the region.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

