The bustling city of Donetsk, under Russian control in eastern Ukraine, was plunged into chaos when Ukrainian forces allegedly shelled a lively area, leading to 25 fatalities and 20 injuries. Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk region, provided these figures, emphasizing the severity of the attack that targeted an area bustling with markets and stalls.

Shelling Scene: Carnage and Chaos

Witnesses and survivors painted a grim picture of the scene. Images and videos circulated on the Internet showed distressed people, some mourning the loss of their relatives. Bodies were strewn across the snow, their blood staining the white ground near one of the city's markets. According to local authorities, the city was bombarded with Ukrainian artillery, although no immediate comment was obtained from Ukrainian authorities.

Emergency Services: A Race Against Time

Amid the devastation, emergency services were in full swing, attempting to offer assistance to the victims and possibly save lives. Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-appointed mayor of the city, said that forensic experts were collecting weapon fragments from the attack, a crucial part of the investigation that will determine the nature of the artillery used.

Donetsk: A Contested Region

Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia has claimed as its own, a move that has been met with condemnation by the United Nations General Assembly. Despite Russia's claims, it does not have full control over any of these four regions. This attack is the latest in a series of conflicts that have plagued these disputed regions, often leaving civilians in the crossfire.