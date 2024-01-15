100 Days of Gaza Conflict: A Prolonged Period of Strife Looms

Marking the 100th day, the Gaza conflict between Israel and Palestine continues to escalate, casting an ominous shadow over the lives of Palestinians. The severity of the conflict is not only incomprehensible but also signals the beginning of a potentially prolonged period of strife. The situation has entrenched itself as a sustained issue with no immediate solution, indicating a challenging and uncertain future for the region.

Pounding the Enclave: A Triad of Death, Displacement, and Famine

Israel’s assault on Gaza has claimed nearly 24,000 Palestinian lives and displaced the entire population. The lack of basic necessities is pushing the enclave to the brink of famine. Over 60,000 people, including thousands of children and women, have been injured. Tent camps have mushroomed across any vacant piece of land, with desperate Palestinians queuing up at distribution sites for food.

Warfare Escalates: A Geopolitical Event of the Century

Israel’s war with Hamas is turning into a protracted conflict with no clear end in sight. The conflict has potential to disrupt global trade, and bog down the U.S., threatening to spread across the Middle East. The war, one of the biggest geopolitical events this century, has oscillated from a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that Israel says killed 1,200 people, to the Israeli military’s fierce retaliation against the militant group in Gaza.

A Sustained Issue: No Immediate Solution in Sight

The 100-day conflict has also stoked violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, claiming the lives of five Palestinians, including boys aged 14-17, in separate incidents. The conflict has rippled across the Middle East, with threats of escalation into a broader conflict involving U.S.-led alliances and Iranian-backed militant groups. The war has brought international criticism and pressure on Israel, and there are concerns of it spilling over into a wider regional conflict.