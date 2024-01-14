en English
Israel

100 Days of Devastation: Israel’s Bombardment of Gaza Ignites International Outrage

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
100 Days of Devastation: Israel’s Bombardment of Gaza Ignites International Outrage

For 100 consecutive days, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip in a bombardment campaign that has claimed approximately 24,000 lives. Prime Minister Netanyahu stands unwavering in his mission to obliterate Hamas, swatting aside international appeals for a ceasefire and mass protests pleading with U.S. President Joe Biden to withdraw support for Israel’s actions.

International Inaction and Humanitarian Crisis

The Palestinian foreign ministry has voiced its censure of the international community’s failure to implement resolutions associated with the Palestinian cause. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza grows more severe by the day, with the region rendered uninhabitable and a staggering 2 million people driven from their homes.

The Red Sea’s Security and Israel’s Disregard

This conflict has also cast a shadow over the Red Sea’s security. Hezbollah’s leader warns of heightened military activity, while the U.S. vents frustration at Israel for ignoring its requests pertaining to the Gaza war.

Financial Impact and Damage to Infrastructure

From a financial perspective, Israel is expected to spend a whopping $54 billion on the war from 2023 to 2025, with an eye-watering $6.6 billion already invested since October 7. In the meantime, Gaza bears the brunt of Israel’s strikes, with over half of all buildings damaged or destroyed. The unprecedented destruction has displaced about 85% of Gaza’s population, approximately 1.9 million people, since the onset of the war. With early evacuation orders issued to northern civilians, the focus has now shifted to the southern region.

Resumed Medical Services and Personal Tragedies

In a glimmer of hope, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society has resumed emergency medical services in the Gaza Strip following a temporary cessation due to attacks on medical facilities. Amidst the chaos, personal tragedies abound, with Tibi mourning the death of his relatives in the Nuseirat refugee camp. On the other hand, Iran’s UN representative has slammed the joint air raids on Yemen, stating that they infringe on international law and could potentially spark a wider regional conflict.

Israel Palestine War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Israel

