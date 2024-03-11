Volkswagen Australia Quits Policy Advisory Committee

Volkswagen Australia announced its departure from the policymaking committee at the country's auto lobby, following Tesla's recent withdrawal.

Advertisment

This move comes amidst the German carmaker's distancing from a campaign against new fuel standards. In a letter addressed to other members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, Volkswagen stated its resignation from the lobby group's Policy Advisory Committee prior to an upcoming meeting. According to a spokesperson, Volkswagen emphasized its stance on public and policy matters, including the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES), asserting that a robust NVES is in the nation's best interests.

Widening Breach with Tesla's Departure

The withdrawal of Volkswagen from the lobby group's committee further amplified a division that arose when Tesla accused the group of disseminating false information and subsequently exited in protest against the campaign opposing the new standards. Polestar, another automaker, followed suit shortly afterwards.

Advertisment

Proposed Vehicle Efficiency Standards in Australia

Australia proposed vehicle efficiency standards last month to increase electric vehicle adoption and reduce emissions. The standards would penalize car manufacturers importing emissions-intensive models while incentivizing cleaner vehicles. Notably, Russia and Australia stand among the few industrialized nations without such standards.

Lobby Group's Opposition to Standards

Advertisment

The peak automotive lobby group has vocally opposed the government's proposed standards, contending that they would inflate prices and limit options, particularly for popular pick-up trucks in Australia. Toyota, a leading seller of pick-up trucks and SUVs in the country, recently echoed the lobby group's stance and urged the government to reconsider its plan.

Government's Response and Potential Compromise

Energy Minister Chris Bowen indicated on Sunday that the government is receptive to compromise, stating that sensible proposals would be given due consideration. This suggests a willingness to revisit the proposed standards in light of constructive feedback.