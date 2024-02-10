Urgent Appeal: Milwaukee's Search for Missing Teen Destiny Meredith

Urgent Appeal: Milwaukee's Search for Destiny Meredith

Advertisment

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Police Department is making an urgent appeal to the public for assistance in locating a critically missing person, 15-year-old Destiny Meredith. The young teenager was last seen on February 5th, 2024, near 37th and Park around 2:00 p.m.

Destiny is described as a 5 foot 7 inch, 140-pound black girl with long black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was last spotted wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a tan jacket, and black Crocs.

A Community on Edge

Advertisment

Since the news broke, the local community has been gripped with worry and concern. Friends and family of Destiny have been working tirelessly with law enforcement to generate leads and bring their beloved daughter, sister, and friend home safely.

Destiny's mother, Tasha Meredith, spoke to reporters with a trembling voice, "Destiny is a kind, loving child who would never intentionally worry us like this. If anyone knows anything, please come forward. We just want our baby back."

The local neighborhood has rallied together, organizing search parties and distributing missing person flyers across Milwaukee. Social media platforms have been inundated with posts using the hashtag #FindDestinyMeredith in an effort to spread awareness and speed up the search process.

Advertisment

Milwaukee Police: Working Tirelessly to Find Destiny

Detective Scott Thompson, the lead investigator on the case, has assured the public that the Milwaukee Police Department is doing everything in its power to locate Destiny.

"We understand the concerns of the community and the family, and we want to assure everyone that our officers are working around the clock to find Destiny and bring her home safely. We urge anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help us in our efforts," said Detective Thompson.

Advertisment

In a press conference held on February 8th, Milwaukee Police Chief John Davenport emphasized the importance of public cooperation in cases like this. "Our commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens of Milwaukee is unwavering. We will continue to exhaust all resources and follow every lead until we find Destiny."

A Call to Action

As the search for Destiny Meredith continues, the Milwaukee Police Department and her family urge anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisment

If you have any information regarding Destiny's whereabouts, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Urgent Appeal: Milwaukee's Search for Destiny Meredith

The search for Destiny Meredith, a 15-year-old black girl who went missing on February 5th, 2024, continues as the Milwaukee Police Department and the local community work tirelessly to bring her home safely. Last seen near 37th and Park around 2:00 p.m., Destiny was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a tan jacket, and black Crocs.

As the investigation progresses, detectives are following every lead and urge anyone with information to come forward. The family of Destiny Meredith remains hopeful that their daughter, sister, and friend will be found soon. In a heartfelt plea to the public, her mother Tasha Meredith said, "We just want our baby back."