Unveiling 'The Library': A Luxurious Haven in the Trump World Tower

In the heart of New York City, where the East River meets the Atlantic Ocean and the city skyline stretches out in a dazzling panorama, a unique piece of real estate awaits its next owner. Nestled within the iconic Trump World Tower, a condominium unit known as 'The Library' is listed for sale at $14.99 million.

A Lavish Haven in the Sky

Spanning 5,425 square feet, this residence offers an unparalleled living experience. With the potential to accommodate up to five bedrooms, the condo features five en-suite bathrooms and a powder room. The private landing leads to 3,463 square feet of living space spread across two levels. The open kitchen, adorned with solid white fumed oak cabinets crafted by Christopher Peacock, fluted glass cabinet fronts, and Nanz hardware, seamlessly connects to a grand 37-foot Great Room.

The design is a harmonious blend of luxury and comfort. Marble floors, lacquered rosewood walls, and custom cabinets add an air of sophistication, while the expansive windows offer breathtaking views of the city and its surrounding waters.

A Legacy of Luxury

The Trump World Tower, a prominent figure in films such as 'Uncut Gems' and 'Narcos', has been home to esteemed personalities including Jay-Z and Derek Jeter. The late real estate lawyer Warren Estis was the previous owner of 'The Library', having purchased it for $10 million in 2009.

This condominium is one of the 13 one-of-a-kind apartments in the landmarked former school converted by Tamarkin Co. The building's rich history and architectural significance further enhance the value of this residence.

A New Chapter Awaits

As the city continues to evolve, the Trump World Tower stands as a testament to New York's enduring allure. 'The Library', with its Hollywood ties and unmatched views, offers more than just a living space—it presents an opportunity to become part of the city's vibrant narrative.

The price tag of $14.99 million reflects not only the opulence of the residence but also its location in one of the world's most dynamic cities. Potential buyers are advised to verify all property information, including square footage, room count, number of bedrooms, and school district, through their own attorney, architect, or zoning expert.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate, committed to fair housing laws and standard operating procedures, provides this information. 'The Library' at the Trump World Tower, with its sweeping views and luxurious design, promises a lifestyle that is as captivating as the city itself.

In the heart of New York City, where dreams meet reality and the skyline serves as a backdrop to countless stories, 'The Library' awaits its next chapter. As the city continues to pulse with life, this unique residence stands as a testament to luxury, legacy, and the enduring allure of the Big Apple.