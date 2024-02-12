Unplanned Flaring Incidents at LA Refineries: Environmental & Market Impact

Unplanned Flaring Incidents at Los Angeles Refineries: A Looming Crisis

Advertisment

A Weekend of Unplanned Flaring

Over the past weekend, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) reported a series of unplanned flaring incidents at multiple refineries in Los Angeles, California. Phillips 66 Co. experienced an unplanned flaring event at its Wilmington facility, while PBF Energy Inc.'s Torrance refinery had an emergency flaring event resulting in the release of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere. Marathon Petroleum Corp. also notified state officials of a planned flaring event at its Los Angeles facility for start-up/shut down work.

Environmental and Market Implications

Advertisment

The flaring incidents have led to the release of sulfur dioxide, impacting air quality in the region. This has affected the spot market in the area, with the Los Angeles spot market for CARBOB currently at a 29ct premium to NYMEX March RBOB futures. As investigations continue into the causes of these incidents, the potential environmental and regulatory consequences may further impact the market.

Capacity and Regulatory Response

The refineries involved in these incidents have a significant combined capacity, with the Wilmington and Los Angeles refineries owned by Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum Corp. having a joint capacity of 363,000 barrels per day. PBF Energy's Torrance refinery has a capacity of 160,000 barrels per day, according to the California Emergency Management Agency.

In response to the incidents, SCAQMD has released regulatory filings and is working closely with the affected refineries to determine the causes and prevent future occurrences. The agency is also monitoring air quality in the region and taking necessary steps to protect public health.

As the implications of these unplanned flaring incidents continue to unfold, the focus remains on understanding the causes, mitigating the environmental impact, and addressing potential market consequences. The events serve as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between energy production and environmental stewardship in today's world.