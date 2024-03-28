Université de Sherbrooke Faces Shocking Hazing Scandal: Students Subjected to Degrading Acts

An investigation by Radio-Canada has revealed alarming hazing practices at Université de Sherbrooke, where biology students reported being subjected to degrading treatment during orientation week in August 2023. These activities included being sprayed with water guns filled with horse urine, consuming another person's vomit, and coerced nudity in public. The Quebec minister of higher education is considering a ban on university initiations in response, and the university has initiated a formal investigation into these serious allegations.

Advertisment

Disturbing Traditions Unearthed

Orientation week at Université de Sherbrooke, intended as a welcoming period for new students, took a dark turn as second-year students reportedly enforced humiliating "traditions" on their juniors. Accounts from victims describe a series of events that escalated from verbal abuse to physical and psychological humiliation. These actions, allegedly part of a longstanding practice, have prompted outrage and a call for accountability from the university community and beyond.

University and Government Response

Advertisment

In light of these revelations, Jocelyne Faucher, Université de Sherbrooke's vice-rector and secretary general, confirmed the university's commitment to addressing and eradicating such behavior. An investigation is currently underway to identify those responsible and implement measures to prevent future occurrences. Concurrently, Quebec's minister of higher education has expressed shock over the incidents, signaling potential legislative action to ban such initiations at the provincial level.

Implications for Campus Culture

The exposure of these hazing practices has ignited a broader conversation about campus culture and the safety of university environments. This incident challenges universities to re-evaluate their policies on student orientation and the oversight of student-led activities. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of existing guidelines to safeguard students from abuse, underscoring the need for a cultural shift towards more inclusive and respectful initiation practices.