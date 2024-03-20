Unilever Explores Sale of Majority Stake in Chinese Water Purification Firm Qinyuan Group

Unilever Plc is reportedly considering selling its majority stake in Qinyuan Group Co., a Chinese water purification equipment maker acquired in 2014, as part of a strategic review of its portfolio, sources familiar with the matter revealed.

Advertisment

Unilever's Strategic Move and Valuation Considerations

The London-headquartered company is working with an adviser to assess interest from potential buyers, with the sale potentially valuing Qinyuan at around $300 million. Unilever's exploration of divesting its stake in Qinyuan reflects its ongoing efforts to optimize its business portfolio and focus on core growth areas amidst evolving market dynamics.

Qinyuan Group and Unilever's Acquisition History in China

Advertisment

Founded in 1998, Qinyuan manufactures water purification products under the Truliva brand. Unilever's acquisition of the Ningbo-based company in 2014 marked a significant expansion of its water purification business in China, doubling its size in the market.

Market Trends and Industry Dynamics Influencing Unilever's Decision

The potential sale of Qinyuan comes amid a broader trend of companies reassessing their investments in China due to various uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions, regulatory challenges, and slower economic growth. Unilever's strategic move underscores the importance of agility and adaptation in navigating dynamic global markets.