A sudden evacuation at Southend Police Station in Essex: Unexploded device discovered

Date: 2024-02-12

In an unexpected turn of events, Southend Police Station in Essex was hastily evacuated today due to the discovery of a potential unexploded device. The public has been assured that there is no cause for alarm as the police and a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit take necessary precautions to ensure everyone's safety.

A Surprising Delivery

The day began like any other at Southend Police Station until a member of the public arrived with two objects, suspecting them to be unexploded devices. Recognizing the potential danger, officers swiftly initiated evacuation procedures and called in the specialist EOD unit to assess and safely dispose of the devices.

Safety Measures and Temporary Closure

As a precaution, the police station was closed temporarily, and a large cordon was established outside the building. Police urged the public to avoid visiting the station and to call 999 if they find any unexploded objects, emphasizing that they should not attempt to move them.

Resolution and Return to Normalcy

After a tense afternoon, the EOD unit successfully disposed of the devices, and the cordon was removed in the evening. Police staff returned to the station, and operations resumed as usual. The quick action and professionalism displayed by Essex Police and the EOD unit ensured the safety of all involved and prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating.

In summary, Southend Police Station was closed and evacuated today due to the discovery of potential unexploded devices. Thanks to the swift response of the police and the specialist EOD unit, the situation was safely resolved, and the station returned to normal operations by the evening. The public is reminded to remain vigilant and call 999 if they find any suspicious objects, refraining from attempting to move them.