Turning on the Light: Nostalgia, Concern, and a Bold Infrastructure Proposal

Robert Whitcomb, a seasoned columnist, takes us on a riveting journey through time and space in his latest piece, 'Turning on the Light'. Reflecting on the simplicity of youthful desires and the current complexities of modern life, Whitcomb offers a fresh perspective on various issues affecting Rhode Island. Published on February 11, 2024, this thought-provoking article covers topics ranging from driving skills to architectural choices, sports betting, and even a proposal for an innovative infrastructure project.

Nostalgia, Concern, and a Bold Infrastructure Proposal

Whitcomb begins by reminiscing about his youth, when the world seemed less complicated, and the pursuit of happiness was as simple as the song 'Send Lawyers, Guns, and Money'. He then transitions to expressing concern about the deteriorating driving skills in the region, advocating for mandatory refresher courses for drivers every 5-10 years.

In a bold move, Whitcomb proposes replacing the Route 195 West bridge over the Seekonk with a tunnel and a pedestrian bridge. He argues that this innovative infrastructure project would not only alleviate traffic congestion but also generate tax revenue for the state. Moreover, he believes that such a development would create a unique landmark, enhancing Rhode Island's appeal to tourists.

Architecture, Sports Betting, and the NFL

Whitcomb's critique of Brown University's architectural choices is scathing yet constructive. He suggests that having more trustees reside in Rhode Island could help the institution make better decisions that align with the local aesthetic. Additionally, he highlights the James Whitcomb Riley Museum Home, a preserved 19th-century Victorian, Italianate home of the renowned 'Hoosier Poet,' as an example of architectural excellence.

Turning to sports, Whitcomb discusses the potential corruption associated with sports betting and questions the NFL's relationship with the gambling industry. He raises valid concerns about the integrity of sports in the face of increasing monetary involvement.

A Blend of Past and Present

Whitcomb's article, 'Turning on the Light', serves as a poignant reminder of the past while addressing pressing contemporary issues. By weaving together personal anecdotes, societal concerns, and innovative solutions, Whitcomb creates an engaging narrative that resonates with readers.

His proposal for a tunnel and pedestrian bridge replacement of the Route 195 West bridge over the Seekonk is both daring and practical. It underscores the potential for infrastructure development to address traffic congestion, generate revenue, and enhance local landmarks. Meanwhile, his critique of Brown University's architecture and concerns about sports betting spark essential conversations about aesthetics, ethics, and the role of money in sports.

In conclusion, Robert Whitcomb's 'Turning on the Light' offers a unique blend of nostalgia, concern, and forward-thinking solutions. By reflecting on the simplicity of youth and the complexities of modern life, Whitcomb invites readers to consider the possibilities of change and the importance of preserving architectural heritage. His thought-provoking piece leaves us pondering the potential of innovative infrastructure projects, the role of trustees in shaping local architecture, and the implications of sports betting on the integrity of sports.