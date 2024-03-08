Turkey's Banking Regulator Allows Lenders to Pay 15% of 2023 Net Income as Dividends

Turkey's banking regulator, the BDDK, has made a significant decision to permit commercial lenders to pay up to 15% of their record 2023 net income as cash dividends, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The BDDK's decision has sparked positive reactions in the market, with the banking index in Istanbul surging by as much as 2.1% to reach 9,911.3 points. This two-day gain has amounted to an impressive 7.3%, indicating investor confidence in the regulatory move. Notably, shares of major banks such as Yapi Kredi and Isbank experienced notable increases, climbing by 3% and 1.8%, respectively.

Background and Rationale for the Decision

This marks the second consecutive year that the BDDK has authorized lenders to distribute dividends amounting to 15% of their distributable net income.

This move comes after several years during which banks were compelled to reinvest profits to bolster their capital reserves. The decision was motivated by the record net income achieved by Turkish banks in 2023, totaling 620.5 billion liras ($19.4 billion). Despite the substantial increase of 44% in net income, it fell short of the average inflation rate of 53.9% for the same year.

Impact of Central Bank Policy and Political Developments

The surge in profits witnessed a slowdown last year following the central bank's adoption of more orthodox policies and a significant hike in its policy rate from 8.5% to 42.5%. This policy shift occurred after the May elections, during which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured reelection.

The regulatory decision to allow cash dividends reflects the improving financial health of Turkish banks amid evolving economic and political landscapes.