Transgender Shooter at Lakewood Church: Unraveling the Motive

A Tragedy at Lakewood Church: The Transgender Shooter and Her Motives

In a shocking turn of events, the identity of the gunman responsible for the shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston has been revealed. Genesse Ivonne Moreno, a 36-year-old transgender woman who previously went by the name Jeffrey Escalante, was reportedly the armed individual who entered the megachurch on Sunday and opened fire.

The Shooting and Its Aftermath

According to the police, Moreno arrived at the church wearing a trench coat and carrying a backpack, with a 5-year-old boy in tow. Around 1:53 PM, she entered the church lobby and began shooting. Two off-duty law enforcement officers working at the church returned fire, ultimately killing Moreno. Tragically, the child accompanying her and a 57-year-old man were hit by gunfire during the shooting. The child is currently in critical condition at Texas Children's Hospital.

Upon searching Moreno's vehicle, police did not find any explosives, despite her alleged claims of possessing a bomb. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the shooting and are examining Moreno's social media and writings for clues.

The Shooter's Background and Political Affiliations

Genesse Moreno had a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2005, which included charges of assault, forgery, marijuana possession, theft, evading, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The most alarming detail discovered by investigators, however, was the phrase "Free Palestine" written on the gun used in the shooting.

Further investigation revealed that Moreno was a supporter of Bernie Sanders and had shared a photo of him on Instagram back in 2020, expressing her desire to see him become the US President. This has led to speculation about the shooter's political motivations and whether the shooting was an act of terrorism or a hate crime targeting Hispanics, as the Spanish-speaking service was about to begin at the time of the incident.

As the investigation continues, the community is left to grapple with the consequences of this senseless act of violence and search for answers to the questions that remain.