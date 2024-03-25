Tragic Mishap at Uttarakhand's Silkyara Tunnel: Shotcrete Machine Operator Killed

In a heart-wrenching incident at the Silkyara tunnel construction site on the Yamunotri highway in Uttarakhand, a shotcrete machine operator met a tragic end. Late on Sunday evening around 8 pm, the assistant operating the machinery, Govind Kumar, died when the machine he was transporting toppled into a gorge due to a mudslide.

Details of the Accident

The unfortunate event unfolded as Govind Kumar was maneuvering the shotcrete machine along the Silkiyara-Vangaon motorway, roughly 150 meters from the tunnel entrance. A sudden mudslide caused him to lose control, sending the machine and him plummeting about 20 to 25 meters below road level. Despite swift efforts to get him medical attention, Kumar succumbed to his injuries en route to the primary health center. The 24-year-old, hailing from Didihat, Pithoragarh, has since been sent for postmortem, marking a somber moment for the local community and the construction project team.

Technical Insights and Worker Sentiments

An engineer at the site shed light on the shotcrete machine's significance, describing it as a high-efficiency device critical for the construction work. It functions by propelling concrete through a pipeline to a nozzle, where it is sprayed onto surfaces with the aid of compressed air and an accelerator. This incident casts a shadow over the tunnel construction project, which had previously seen a pause in work following a collapse in November last year. Post-resumption in February, a significant portion of the workforce expressed reluctance to return, citing safety concerns.

Reflecting on the Incident

This tragedy raises questions about the safety measures and protocols in place at construction sites, especially in challenging terrains like Uttarakhand. The loss of Govind Kumar not only highlights the personal risks workers face but also underscores the need for stringent safety standards to prevent future accidents. As the community mourns, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the hazards inherent in construction work and the imperative to prioritize worker safety.