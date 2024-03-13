Tragic Gold Mine Collapse in Ballarat Claims One Life, Leaves Another in Critical Condition

Breaking news from regional Victoria as a gold mine collapse near Ballarat results in one fatality and another worker fighting for his life. The tragic event, involving a total of 30 workers, has sparked an investigation by WorkSafe Victoria into the mine's safety practices, owned by Victory Minerals.

The incident unfolded when a section of the mine unexpectedly gave way, trapping two miners hundreds of metres below the surface. While 28 of their colleagues managed to find safety in a refuge pod and were subsequently brought to the surface, the two miners were less fortunate. Despite exhaustive rescue efforts, a 37-year-old worker succumbed to his injuries, and a 21-year-old is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

In the aftermath of the collapse, the spotlight has turned to the safety measures in place at the Ballarat Gold Mine. Victory Minerals has been quick to emphasize its commitment to safety, stating that it is working closely with WorkSafe Victoria and other authorities to understand the cause of the collapse.

The incident raises important questions about the safety protocols and emergency response plans within the mining industry, particularly in operations as hazardous as those found in gold mines.