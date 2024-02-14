Tobago Declares National Emergency After Mysterious Oil Spill Off Coast

A national emergency has been declared in Tobago following an offshore oil spill involving the vessel Gulfstream. Prime Minister Keith Rowley announced the emergency as the oil slick continues to spread, affecting a 7-mile stretch of coast between Rockly Bay and Canoe Bay.

Mystery Vessel Leaks Oil Off Tobago Coast

The Gulfstream, part of an articulated tug and barge system, overturned and began leaking oil off the coast of Tobago on February 6th, 2024. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and impact of the spill. The vessel's origins and ownership remain unidentified, adding to the complexity of the situation.

The oil spill has led to significant contamination along Tobago's windward coastlines, raising concerns about the potential damage to local beaches, wildlife, and the environment. Cleanup efforts are being coordinated by TEMA, the Tobago House of Assembly, and volunteers.

Ongoing Cleanup and Investigation Efforts

First responders and volunteers are working tirelessly to contain the spill and clean up affected areas. The Trinidad and Tobago coast guard detected the spill, which has already spread in a 12-kilometer line. Efforts are focused on protecting surrounding areas, cleaning beaches, deploying divers, isolating toxic material, and assessing the impact on wildlife.

Energy companies, including British BP, have provided equipment to assist in the cleanup and investigation. The Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) in Tobago have expressed concerns about the spilled substance, which they suspect could be unrefined crude oil.

Environmental and Health Risks

FFOS estimates that the overturned vessel could contain between 150,000 to 350,000 barrels of crude oil. They are calling for more skimmers to be used in the clean-up operations and questioning the deployment of available skimmers. The spill has spread northwest, measuring 48 nautical miles in length, posing environmental and health risks to residents.

Satellite imagery shows the tug, Solo Creed, towing an object on February 4th. It is unclear if any lives have been lost in the incident. The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard is collaborating with local and regional agencies, including Caricom IMPACS, the Guyana Coast Guard, and IR Consilium, to identify the vessels and their owners.

As the oil spill continues to affect Tobago's coast, the Prime Minister's declaration of a national emergency underscores the gravity of the situation. The ongoing investigations and cleanup efforts aim to minimize the environmental damage and restore the coastline, ensuring the safety and well-being of the island's residents and wildlife.