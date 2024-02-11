Three Students, Three Beacons: MSU Honors Shooting Victims with Acts of Kindness and Scholarships

Three Students, Three Beacons: A Community's Tribute to MSU Shooting Victims

In the quiet town of East Lansing, Michigan, three names echo through the corridors of Michigan State University (MSU) and linger in the hearts of its community - Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson, and Brian Fraser. Exactly one year ago, on February 13, 2023, these students lost their lives in a shooting that sent shockwaves across the nation. Today, as the university prepares to honor their memory, the stories of their selflessness, leadership, and helping nature continue to inspire.

Honoring Alexandria Verner: A Hometown Hero

Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, Michigan, was an embodiment of determination and kindness. Her hometown remembers her as a beacon of hope and a role model for young women. In her honor, the Clawson City Council unanimously voted to rename the basketball court at City Park as "Alexandria Verner Court." A scholarship has also been established in her name at Clawson High School to support students pursuing a career in medical fields.

Arielle Anderson: A Legacy of Compassion and Ambition

Arielle Anderson, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, was known for her infectious smile, unwavering dedication, and ambition to become a surgeon. Her friends and family remember her as a selfless individual who always put others before herself. To honor her memory, a tree will be planted on MSU's campus, and a scholarship has been established in her name at Grosse Pointe South High School for students pursuing a career in medicine.

Brian Fraser: A Friend and Inspiration

Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, was admired for his leadership and commitment to serving others. His friends and former school, Grosse Pointe South High School, have organized various acts of goodwill in his memory, including food drives and volunteer work. A memorial scholarship has also been established in his name to support students who demonstrate leadership and community involvement.

As the first anniversary of the MSU shooting approaches, the university and its community partners have planned a week of events from February 13 to 16, 2024, to honor the victims and support the healing process. These events include aluminary lighting, reflection spaces, service opportunities, a remembrance candlelight ceremony, and self-care stations. An 'Advocacy Day' sit-down at the Lansing State Capitol is also scheduled for students to express their concerns to legislators.

On this poignant anniversary, the United Resiliency Center, along with other MSU and community groups, is distributing 25,000 luminaries around the East Lansing area and various alumni chapters across the US. The lighting will take place at 8 pm on Tuesday. Common Ground's Director of Victim Services, Jamie Ayers, emphasized that the United Resiliency Center is open to address the long-term impacts of the shooting and to provide support for those who may experience increased symptoms around this time.

MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff reminded the university community that while there are many events on campus during the week of February 13, individuals process these events differently, and there are no requirements to participate. She urged students, faculty, and staff to take care of themselves and each other during this difficult time.

One year after the tragedy, the stories of Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson, and Brian Fraser serve as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the MSU community. As the university continues to heal, their legacies live on through the countless acts of kindness, leadership, and selflessness that they inspired.

In the quiet of the night, as thousands of luminaries illuminate the East Lansing sky, the memory of three remarkable students will shine bright, a testament to their indomitable spirit and the enduring power of hope.