Three Men Sentenced for Shooting of Detective Richard Hershey

Three Assailants Sentenced for Shooting of Detective Richard Hershey

In a harrowing reminder of the perils faced by law enforcement officers, three men from Cumberland County have been sentenced for their roles in the shooting of New Jersey State Police Detective Richard Hershey. The incident occurred on April 25, 2020, when Detective Hershey was investigating a home invasion at the Harding Woods mobile home park.

As Detective Hershey carried out his duties, a group of 15 people related to the female suspects of the home invasion arrived in a caravan. A hostile confrontation ensued, culminating in a barrage of gunfire from three individuals: Tremaine Hadden, Najzeir 'Naz' Hutchings, and Kareen 'Kai' Warner. The detective was struck in the hip, sustaining serious injuries.

Brazen Acts Against Law Enforcement

The shooting of Detective Hershey sent shockwaves through the community and underscored the risks that law enforcement officers face daily. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin condemned the incident as a brazen act against an officer protecting the public.

On September 12, 2023, Tremaine Hadden, the gunman responsible for Hershey's injury, was sentenced to 37 years in prison. Hadden pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, riot, and weapons offenses.

Najzeir 'Naz' Hutchings, 25, received a 13-year prison sentence on January 24 for aggravated assault and a weapons offense. Kareen 'Kai' Warner, 23, was sentenced to 7 years in prison on December 12, 2023, after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Justice Served Amidst Enduring Challenges

The sentencing of Hadden, Hutchings, and Warner marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for Detective Hershey and the law enforcement community. However, it also serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges that officers face in their unwavering commitment to public safety.

Despite the physical and emotional toll of the shooting, Detective Hershey has since recovered and returned to duty. His resilience and dedication are a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who serve and protect our communities.

Collaborative Efforts in the Pursuit of Justice

The successful prosecution of this case was made possible through the collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies, including the New Jersey State Police, the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, and the Division of Criminal Justice.

Assistant Attorney General Erik Daab, along with Deputy Attorneys General Nicole Wise and Jennifer Davis, worked tirelessly to ensure that justice was served. Their commitment to upholding the law and protecting the public is a reflection of the collective resolve to maintain the safety and well-being of our communities.

As the dust settles on this disturbing chapter, the sentencing of Hutchings, Warner, and Hadden serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of violence against law enforcement officers. Their actions not only endangered the life of a dedicated officer but also threatened the very fabric of our society. In the face of such challenges, the resilience and dedication of our law enforcement officers remain steadfast, a beacon of hope amidst the chaos.

In the end, the story of Detective Richard Hershey's shooting and the subsequent sentencing of his assailants is not just one of violence and justice. It is a testament to the unwavering commitment of those who serve and protect our communities, often at great personal risk. Their courage and sacrifice are a source of inspiration and a reminder of the enduring power of the human spirit.