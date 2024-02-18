Three Killed in Burnsville, Minnesota in Domestic-Related Shooting: Two Police Officers and One Paramedic among the Victims

In a devastating incident in Burnsville, Minnesota, two police officers and one paramedic lost their lives while responding to a "domestic-related shooting," as reported by multiple sources. The details surrounding the tragic event are still unfolding, presenting what seems to be an ongoing and active shooting situation.

Advertisment

Law Enforcement Responds to Incident with Weapons

According to reports, law enforcement was dispatched to the 12000 block of 33rd Avenue following a domestic call, indicating an "incident with weapons." The paramedic on the scene was reportedly attempting to assist one of the police officers, although this information has not been independently verified by BNN Breaking.

Timeline of Events

Advertisment

A neighbor informed news outlets that law enforcement arrived at the scene around 5:30 am, highlighting the swift response to the distress call. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed their involvement, stating that their agents are actively responding to the situation in Burnsville, where reports suggest officers are entangled in a domestic-related shooting. However, the information available remains "limited" at this time, as conveyed by ATF.

Expressions of Grief and Solidarity

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara took to social media, urging the public to keep the Burnsville Police Department in their prayers. Similarly, Coons Rapids Police Department expressed their heartbreak over the tragedy, emphasizing the need for thoughts and prayers for the affected officers, their families, and the entire public safety community.

Advertisment

Political Responses

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar conveyed her condolences, stating, "Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville. They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning."

Representative Angie Craig expressed devastation over the incident and pledged to remain in close contact with local officials and law enforcement to offer any federal support needed. She concluded by keeping the Burnsville Police Department, first responders, their loved ones, and the entire community in her thoughts. The tragic event has left the community in shock and mourning, with investigations ongoing to uncover the full details of the incident.