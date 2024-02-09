The Apprentice: Unveiling Donald Trump's Early Real Estate Career and the Influence of Roy Cohn

In the bustling metropolis of 1970s and 80s New York, a young Donald Trump was making his mark in the real estate world. A new film, titled 'The Apprentice', directed by Ali Abbasi, is set to delve into this formative period of Trump's career and his relationship with the infamous attorney Roy Cohn. The movie will follow Trump's efforts to establish himself in the competitive real estate industry, continuing the legacy his father, Fred Trump Sr., began in 1927 building single-family homes in Queens.

The Making of an Empire

Fred Trump Sr., a self-made man, started his career constructing single-family homes in Queens. As his business flourished, he expanded into the development of apartment buildings, shopping centers, and other commercial properties in Queens and Brooklyn. His son, Donald, was poised to continue this legacy, but with ambitions that reached beyond his father's achievements.

Donald Trump's entry into the real estate industry was not without challenges. The movie will explore his struggles and triumphs during this period, as he navigated the cutthroat world of New York real estate. One of the most significant relationships during this time was with Roy Cohn, a controversial attorney known for his ruthless tactics and influence in political circles.

The Man Behind the Scenes: Roy Cohn

"I don't kid myself about Roy," Trump once said. "He was no Boy Scout. He once told me that he'd spent more than half his life in litigation. But he was a great lawyer." This quote from Trump, as reported by The New York Times, encapsulates the complex relationship between the two men.

Roy Cohn was a powerful figure in New York, having served as chief counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Army-McCarthy hearings in the 1950s. His influence and connections proved invaluable to Trump as he sought to expand his real estate empire. The movie will delve into this relationship, shedding light on the tactics used by both men to achieve their goals.

Jeremy Strong, known for his role in 'Succession', will portray Cohn in the film. His portrayal promises to capture the complexity of Cohn's character, from his ruthless business strategies to his struggles with his sexuality and his battle with AIDS in the 1980s.

A Story of Power and Ambition

Beyond the story of Donald Trump's rise in the real estate industry, 'The Apprentice' will also explore themes of power, ambition, and the price of success. The movie is based on Tony Kushner's play, which offers a nuanced portrayal of Roy Cohn and his influence on Trump's early career.

The film promises to provide a compelling look at a pivotal period in Donald Trump's life, offering insights into the relationships and events that shaped his path to becoming a prominent figure in American business and politics. As the credits roll, audiences will be left reflecting on the complex interplay of power, ambition, and influence that defines the world of New York real estate.

