Texas Woman Arrested for Abuse, Neglect in Unlicensed Group Homes Probe

Following an in-depth investigation by the Arlington Police Department, Regla "Su" Becquer, owner of Love and Caring for People LLC, faces charges related to the abuse and neglect of adults with disabilities in five unlicensed group homes across North Texas. The 49-year-old's arrest, underscored by allegations of maltreatment, theft, and fraud, has sparked a broader inquiry into the operations of her business and the welfare of its clients.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Allegations

The probe into Becquer's activities commenced after allegations surfaced late last year, prompted by a distressing plea for help from one of the residents. This incident led to the revelation of a pattern of abuse and neglect, including preventing residents from seeking medical attention, severing communication with family members, and misappropriating clients' funds. The investigation, spearheaded by the Arlington Police Department's Behavioral Health Law Enforcement Unit, has so far identified multiple potential victims and linked five properties in Arlington, Mansfield, and Grand Prairie to Becquer's operations.

Community and Police Response

Advertisment

The local community and authorities have rallied in response to these shocking discoveries. Police Chief Al Jones emphasized the importance of community assistance in identifying additional victims or properties associated with Love and Caring for People LLC. Furthermore, the Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells has joined the appeal for public cooperation, indicating the potential breadth of Becquer's activities across the county. This collaborative approach underscores the seriousness with which local law enforcement and the community regard the protection of vulnerable adults.

Looking Ahead

As Becquer remains in custody with a bond set at $750,000, the investigation continues to unfold, with the potential for more charges to be levied based on emerging evidence. This case brings to light the critical importance of regulatory oversight for group homes and the need for vigilance in safeguarding the rights and well-being of adults with disabilities. The efforts of the Arlington Police Department serve as a reminder of the role law enforcement and the community play in exposing and addressing exploitation and abuse within society's most vulnerable groups.