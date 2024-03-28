West Bank Terror Attack Targets School Buses, Cars; 3 Israelis Injured

Three Israelis were wounded in a terror attack in the West Bank on Thursday, as gunfire targeted school buses and cars on Route 90, a critical highway through the Palestinian town of al-Auja. The assailants' bullets hit two bulletproof school buses and at least two cars, marking a sharp escalation in violence in the region.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

The attack left a 30-year-old man in moderate to serious condition, another man lightly injured, and a 13-year-old boy wounded by glass shards. Despite their injuries, both vehicles managed to continue driving, eventually meeting up with medics. The Magen David Adom ambulance service swiftly transported the victims to hospitals in Jerusalem, showcasing the immediate and coordinated response to such emergencies. Dashcam footage revealed the terrifying moment one of the buses came under fire, with more than six bullet impacts visible on the side of the bus. A separate video captured an individual, dressed in green, opening fire with an assault rifle. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have since launched a manhunt for the assailant, intensifying security measures in the area.

Background of Tension

The incident occurs amidst heightened tensions in the West Bank, exacerbated by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 massacre. The IDF's efforts to arrest over 3,600 wanted Palestinians in the West Bank, including more than 1,600 affiliated with Hamas, have added fuel to the fire, with Palestinians reporting over 450 killed by Israeli forces. Most casualties occurred during attacks or clashes, although there have been allegations of innocent bystanders being killed.

Broader Implications

This attack underscores the volatile security situation in the West Bank and the challenges faced by both Israeli and Palestinian communities. With tensions running high and both sides suffering casualties, the incident on Route 90 is a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict's human cost. As the IDF continues its search for the perpetrators, the international community watches closely, hoping for a de-escalation of violence in the region.

