en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

UN Helicopter Hostages: Somali Military Launches Rescue Operation After Forced Landing

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
UN Helicopter Hostages: Somali Military Launches Rescue Operation After Forced Landing

On January 11, 2024, the Somali military, in a grave announcement, confirmed an ongoing search for individuals taken hostage by the militant group Al-Shabaab. The situation arose after a United Nations helicopter was forced into an emergency landing in hostile territory within the central Galmudug state.

Emergency Landing Amid Hostile Territory

The incident, which occurred the previous day, saw the UN confirming the aviation mishap but withholding details on the fate of the passengers and crew. Somali National Army Captain Abdusalam Mohamed reported that the helicopter’s exact location was a mystery. However, intelligence reports indicated that Al-Shabaab had taken several personnel from the aircraft hostage in the Hindhere area, approximately 470 km north of Mogadishu.

Hostage Situation and Rescue Efforts

Efforts to locate the hostages and conduct search operations in the vicinity of the aircraft’s disappearance are in full swing. An internal UN memo unveiled that nine people were aboard the helicopter during its crash landing. It was believed that one individual was killed, two had escaped, and six were taken captive. Meanwhile, all UN flights in the vicinity have been temporarily suspended.

Al-Shabaab: A Persistent Threat

Al-Shabaab, an organization with ties to Al-Qaeda, has led a 16-year insurgency against the UN-backed government in Mogadishu. Despite a government counteroffensive, US airstrikes, and the presence of African Union troops, the group manages to control significant areas of Somalia. The government declared a ‘total war’ on Al-Shabaab in 2022, but the offensive has slowed. The militant group maintains its hold on territories and continues to carry out attacks on both civilian and military targets.

In the face of these challenges, the Somali government, military, and the United Nations are working tirelessly towards the rescue of the hostages. The situation remains critical, and the world watches, hoping for a swift resolution and the safe return of the captives.

0
Africa Terrorism
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
4 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An ICJ Case with Global Implications
In a significant move, South Africa has leveled accusations against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging that the latter’s retaliation to a Hamas attack constitutes a breach of the United Nations Genocide Convention. This accusation underscores the escalating international scrutiny over Israel’s policies and actions towards Palestinians. South Africa’s move implies a
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An ICJ Case with Global Implications
Africa's Week in Pictures: A Tapestry of Cultural Richness and Social Issues
38 mins ago
Africa's Week in Pictures: A Tapestry of Cultural Richness and Social Issues
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
1 hour ago
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
20 mins ago
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
29 mins ago
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
32 mins ago
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
Latest Headlines
World News
Lawmaker Criticizes Trump Using 'Real Housewives' Quote: Pop Culture Meets Politics
2 mins
Lawmaker Criticizes Trump Using 'Real Housewives' Quote: Pop Culture Meets Politics
China Blames Canada's Misperception for Strained Relations
2 mins
China Blames Canada's Misperception for Strained Relations
FDA Classifies ResMed Respiratory Masks Recall as 'Most Serious'
2 mins
FDA Classifies ResMed Respiratory Masks Recall as 'Most Serious'
Political Polarization Intensifies in South Korea: Opposition Leader Survives Premeditated Stabbing
2 mins
Political Polarization Intensifies in South Korea: Opposition Leader Survives Premeditated Stabbing
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
3 mins
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
6 mins
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
6 mins
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
6 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
7 mins
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app