U.S. State Department Lauds Saudi Arabia’s Counter-Terrorism Measures

The U.S. State Department has given high commendations to Saudi Arabia for its notable strides in countering terrorism, according to its annual report on combating terrorism for the year 2022. The report recognized Saudi Arabia’s profound efforts in combating terrorism and its financing, singling out the advancements made to Saudi passports, which now feature security measures echoing those of the latest generation of U.S. passports.

Enhanced Security Measures

The State Department report lauded the Saudi Ministry of Interior for its thorough monitoring of passenger manifests for all inbound and outbound flights, along with its vigilant scrutiny at sea, land, and air border crossings. This rigorous monitoring is part of Saudi Arabia’s concerted efforts to enhance security and meet international criteria.

Tackling Extremist Rhetoric

Saudi Arabia’s actions to counteract extremist rhetoric also caught the attention of the State Department. The Kingdom has implemented laws penalizing extremist behavior, demonstrating a strong stance against extremism. Additionally, the promotion of moderation and tolerance by both governmental and non-governmental organizations within the country was also appreciated.

International and Regional Influence

On a broader scale, Saudi Arabia has asserted its influential role in supporting initiatives that aim to combat terrorism and its financing on both international and regional stages. The report lauded these efforts and acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s significant role in this global fight.

The report concluded with the note of a considerable decline in terrorist incidents within Saudi Arabia during 2022, marking a successful year for the Kingdom’s counter-terrorism measures and its concerted efforts to promote peace and security.