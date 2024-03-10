Tragic Blast Claims Two Lives in Peshawar's Board Bazaar

An explosion rocked Board Bazar in Peshawar on a quiet Sunday morning, resulting in two fatalities and one critical injury. SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi disclosed that the explosives were concealed within a motorcycle, detonating unexpectedly and causing widespread alarm.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

The blast, attributed to 4-5kg of explosives, tragically ended the lives of two individuals while severely injuring another. The injured was promptly rushed to the hospital, where, despite efforts, one succumbed to their injuries. Rescue operations were swiftly initiated, with the deceased transported for post-mortem examinations and the critically wounded receiving urgent medical care. In the wake of the explosion, no evidence pointing towards a suicide attack has been found, sparking a thorough investigation into the incident's cause and perpetrators.

Ongoing Investigation and Statements

According to SSP Operations Abbasi, the explosion occurred during the transportation of the explosives on a motorcycle, carrying three individuals. Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion was accidental, with further details expected to emerge following a comprehensive investigation. The identities of the suspects remain undisclosed at this stage, with authorities working diligently to unravel the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

Condemnation and Calls for Action

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, both of whom have demanded an immediate report from police authorities. The local community and the nation await answers, hoping for swift justice and measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.