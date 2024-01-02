en English
International Relations

The Rising Threat of Homemade Mortars in Global Conflict Zones

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
In recent times, a disturbing trend has emerged on the global stage: the increasingly common use of homemade mortars in combat situations. These improvised weapons, constructed from readily available materials, vary significantly in terms of sophistication and effectiveness. Their usage not only poses significant risks to the targets but also to the operators, primarily due to their unpredictable nature and lack of safety features.

The Unpredictable Threat of DIY Weapons

Instances of the use of these makeshift weapons have been reported in various conflict zones worldwide, often by non-state actors or insurgent groups lacking access to conventional military hardware. The DIY mortars’ unpredictable nature and lack of safety features make them a double-edged sword, posing equal threat to both the users and the targets.

Homemade Mortars: A Global Concern

The implications of this trend are far-reaching and alarming. The dangers extend beyond immediate physical harm and into the realm of increased civilian danger, the proliferation of unregulated weaponry, and the escalation of violence in conflict areas. The Israeli military’s recent recovery of a variety of weapons used by Hamas, including homemade drones, underscores this concern. The shocking attacks by Hamas on October 7 that resulted in civilian casualties and kidnappings have further highlighted the need for urgent action.

Legal and Ethical Quandaries

The use of improvised explosive devices in warfare raises complex legal and ethical questions. Beyond the immediate threat they pose, these weapons challenge international security and arms control efforts. The case of Roi Yifrach, an Israeli man charged with impersonating a soldier and stealing weapons amidst chaos, exemplifies these challenges. As the world strives to manage and mitigate conflict, the escalation of unregulated weaponry presents a formidable hurdle.

In conclusion, the rise of homemade mortars in combat situations is a pressing global concern that requires immediate attention. As we navigate an era marked by the proliferation of unregulated weaponry and increased violence, it is imperative to address these issues head-on, considering both their immediate implications and potential long-term impacts.

International Relations Terrorism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

