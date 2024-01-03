en English
Energy

Terrorist Threat Looms Over Maiduguri’s Power Plant: Heightened Vigilance Needed

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Terrorist Threat Looms Over Maiduguri’s Power Plant: Heightened Vigilance Needed

In an alarming development, terrorists are suspected to be plotting an attack on the 50 Megawatts Electricity Gas Plant in Maiduguri, Borno State. A report by the reputable news outlet, Zagazola, suggests that their previous attempts to destabilize peace by targeting electricity infrastructure elsewhere have been thwarted by the consistent supply of electricity in Maiduguri.

The Target: Maiduguri’s Power Plant

These assailants have previously tried to disrupt the electricity infrastructure in Yanayakiri-Garin Kuturu of Jakana located in Kaga Local Government Area and in Yobe state. Despite their repeated attempts, they have been frustrated by the enduring presence of electricity services in Maiduguri and its surrounding regions.

The Imminent Threat

The report anticipates that the attack will take place within the next week. It suggests that terrorists have strategically positioned their operatives within Maiduguri to monitor the activities of the Power Plant closely. This information, derived from credible sources, underscores the immediate need for heightened security around the Power Plant.

The Need for Increased Vigilance

Zagazola’s report strongly advises the Borno Government to increase vigilance around the plant. It stresses the need for rigorous security measures to prevent any potential threats and ensure the continued stability of the region’s electricity infrastructure. The government’s response to this impending threat could be a decisive factor in maintaining peace and stability in Maiduguri.

Energy Terrorism
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

