Tennessee Man Arrested for Plotting Attack on U.S. Southern Border

Paul Faye, a resident of Montgomery County, Tennessee, has been apprehended by the FBI for formulating a plan to assault migrants and federal law enforcement at the U.S. southern border. Faye, charged with the possession of an unregistered silencer attached to a 6.5 Creedmoor rifle, a weapon typically used by snipers, was arrested following a series of events that revealed his volatile intentions.

Unraveling Faye's Plot

Triggered by anti-immigrant rhetoric, Faye perceived an 'invasion' and a conspiracy by the Biden Administration to foster illegal immigration, prompting him to take drastic steps. His aim was to not only execute his violent designs but also rally others to his cause. He attempted to establish connections with militias across different states, hoping that his actions would act as a catalyst for a 'domino effect' among individuals sharing his extremist views.

Reflecting Political Discourse

Faye's language and views mirror the rhetoric used by GOP figures, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump, who have also referred to undocumented immigrants as part of an 'invasion.' This case serves as an alarming reminder of the dangers associated with extremist rhetoric seeping into mainstream political discourse.

Details of the Arrest

Seamus Hughes, associated with George Washington University's Program on Extremism, was the first to report Faye's arrest through Courtwatch. The arrest is tied to an earlier indictment of militia member Brian Perry, who had also planned to 'go to war with border patrol.' The FBI's investigation involved undercover agents engaging with Faye, during which he revealed details of his weaponry, training, and violent intentions, including potential use of explosives and sniper rifles. His disclosure of these details ultimately led to his arrest.