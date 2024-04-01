Surge in Violence in Pakistan Q1 2024: 432 Fatalities, Emergence of New Militant Group

During the first quarter of 2024, Pakistan faced a significant escalation in violence, resulting in 432 fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and insurgents. This increase in violence was documented across 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, with a notable emergence of a new militant group, Jabhat Ansar al-Mahdi Khorasan (JAMK), affiliated with the Gul Bahadur group. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, both provinces bordering Afghanistan, were the epicenters of this violence, contributing to over 92% of the fatalities.

Geographical Distribution of Violence

KP and Balochistan bore the brunt of the violence in the first quarter of 2024, with these two provinces accounting for 51% and 41% of all fatalities, respectively. The statistics reveal a grim picture of the security situation, particularly in areas bordering Afghanistan. The remaining regions of Pakistan experienced relatively lower levels of violence, with less than 8% of the total fatalities occurring outside KP and Balochistan.

The Rise of JAMK

The emergence of Jabhat Ansar al-Mahdi Khorasan (JAMK) as a new militant force poses a fresh challenge to peace and security in the region. Affiliated with the well-known Gul Bahadur group, JAMK's involvement in the violence of the first quarter highlights the evolving nature of militant organizations in Pakistan. Interestingly, militant organizations claimed responsibility for less than 20% of the total casualties, indicating a complex landscape of violence where identifying perpetrators remains a challenge.

Analysis of the Security Situation

The report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) not only sheds light on the quantitative aspects of the violence but also underscores the qualitative changes in the militant landscape. The data suggests a strategic shift in militant operations, with a significant decrease in violence in regions like Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, contrasting the surge in Balochistan and KP. This divergence may indicate targeted operations and changing priorities among militant groups.

As Pakistan grapples with this uptick in violence, the emergence of JAMK alongside the enduring challenges posed by existing militant groups signals a potentially volatile period ahead. The concentration of violence in KP and Balochistan underscores the need for a focused and nuanced approach to counter-terrorism and peacebuilding in these regions. While the report from CRSS provides critical insights, the evolving security landscape demands continuous vigilance and adaptive strategies to navigate the complexities of regional and national security.