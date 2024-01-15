en English
Africa

Somali President Leads Strategic Operation Against Al-Shabaab in Dhusamareb

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Somali President Leads Strategic Operation Against Al-Shabaab in Dhusamareb

In a decisive move signifying a major governmental effort, Somalia’s President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has arrived in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug State, to lead a strategic operation against the Al-Qaeda-aligned militant group, Al-Shabaab. This visit underscores the Somali government’s firm commitment to eradicate the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, a longstanding issue affecting the country’s security and stability.

Renewed Offensive Against Al-Shabaab

The President’s arrival in Dhusamareb marks the resumption of the offensive against Al-Shabaab after months of stalled operations. The militant group, which has been wreaking havoc in the nation, is now the target of renewed efforts. Various setbacks have spurred the government into action, leading to a comprehensive war against the Khawarij (Al-Shabaab), involving psychological, economic, and military aspects.

Liberation and Restoration

Assisted by local forces, the national army has been successful in liberating several towns and villages from the clutches of the Khawarij. This operation aims to reclaim territories controlled by Al-Shabaab and bolster the morale of the Somali forces engaged in this battle. The President’s initiative forms part of a broader campaign to restore peace and governance in Somalia, a drive that encompasses international support and cooperation with local authorities and communities.

Addressing Humanitarian and Development Needs

President Mohamud is expected to stay in Dhusamareb for some time to oversee the completion of the operation and address the humanitarian and developmental needs of the affected people. His presence in the region is a testament to the government’s commitment to not only reclaim the region from insurgents but also ensure the welfare and progress of its citizens.

Africa Terrorism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

