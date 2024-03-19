Siddique Kappan Directed PFI Hit Squad in Assassination Plot Against BJP's Mishra, Verma Post-Delhi Riots

In a startling revelation, a detailed report has surfaced indicating that Siddique Kappan, a journalist, orchestrated an assassination attempt on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma by employing the services of the banned Islamist terror group, Popular Front of India (PFI). This directive came in the aftermath of the contentious 2020 anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, spotlighting the intertwined dynamics of politics, journalism, and terrorism.

Plotting in the Shadows

The plot was reportedly hatched during a covert meeting at the PFI-controlled Green Valley Academy in Kerala's Malappuram district in September 2020. Siddique Kappan, leveraging his connections within the PFI, handpicked members for the assassination squad, including Kamal KP, Anshad Badruddin, and Firoz Khan, each with a role to play in the planned execution of the BJP leaders. Kamal KP, notably a mentor within this squad, was previously arrested in connection with attempts to incite unrest in Hathras in 2020, highlighting his pivotal role within the organization's broader objectives.

Riots to Assassination: The Escalation

The context of these assassination orders traces back to the violent 2020 Delhi riots, which saw extensive damage and loss of life, particularly affecting the Hindu community. Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma, known for their outspoken support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), were identified by the PFI as key figures thwarting their agenda during the riots. The planning and attempted execution of such a plot by Siddique Kappan and his associates underscore the lengths to which extremist groups may go to silence opposition, utilizing violence as a means to political ends.

Unraveling the Conspiracy

Authorities have since acted on the intelligence gathered, leading to arrests and further investigations into the PFI's activities and networks. The arrests of key squad members, intended to carry out the assassination, have shed light on the intricate planning and operational capabilities of the PFI, revealing the threat it poses to national security and democratic institutions. The incident not only highlights the dangers posed by such extremist outfits but also raises questions about the role of journalists and media professionals in potentially fueling or combating terrorism.

As this case unfolds, it reveals the complex interplay between politics, terrorism, and media within India. The attempted assassination of Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma is a stark reminder of the volatile mix of ideological extremism and violence. It underscores the need for vigilant security measures and the importance of addressing the root causes of such extremism to safeguard democracy and peace in society. The actions taken against Siddique Kappan and his associates may deter similar plots in the future, but the incident is a cautionary tale of the persistent challenges facing India's security apparatus and the resilience of democratic values against forces of terror.