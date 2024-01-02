en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Terrorism

Senior Hamas Official Saleh al-Aaruri Killed in Beirut Drone Attack

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Senior Hamas Official Saleh al-Aaruri Killed in Beirut Drone Attack

In a recent incident that has sent shockwaves through the Middle East, Saleh al-Aaruri, a senior official of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, was reportedly killed in a drone strike in Beirut. The attack, which resulted in the death of al-Aaruri along with at least three other officials, is part of the continuing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, amplifying the intensity of the ongoing violence in the region.

Targeting Saleh al-Aaruri

The drone strike reportedly targeted an office belonging to Hamas in Mushrifiyah, in the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital. The attack marked a significant escalation in the Israeli-Hamas war, with Saleh al-Aaruri, the deputy leader of Hamas’ military wing, being the prime target due to his alleged involvement in organizing terror attacks in the West Bank. Israel’s determination in pursuing those involved in the massacre that began on October 7 last year was underscored by this incident.

Repercussions of the Attack

The killing of al-Aaruri, a figure closely connected to Iran and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, could potentially widen the arena of the Israel-Hamas conflict and escalate tensions in the region. The incident has drawn condemnation from Iran and Lebanon’s Prime Minister, while garnering congratulations from a senior member of the Likud party in Israel. The human toll of these conflicts is starkly underlined by the graphic aftermath of the attack.

Persistent Conflict

This incident is but one chapter in the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a saga marked by cycles of violence and targeted killings over several years. The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate due to persistent Israeli attacks, with hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians grappling with food shortages and health risks. The graphic nature of the recent attack serves as a chilling reminder of the human cost of political and military struggles in the Middle East.

0
Terrorism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NIA Charge-Sheet Exposes Maharashtra Terror Module's Ties to ISIS

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jewish Family Harassed at New Jersey Mall Amid Rising Antisemitic Tensions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Terror Attacks Impact Financial Reporting Practices, Study Finds

By Rizwan Shah

New Year's Eve Car Crash in New York: A Possible Act of Terrorism?

By BNN Correspondents

Boko Haram Terrorists Invade Chibok Communities: 11 Dead, One Abducted ...
@Nigeria · 3 hours
Boko Haram Terrorists Invade Chibok Communities: 11 Dead, One Abducted ...
heart comment 0
The Surge of Death Threats Against Elected Officials: A Troubling Trend

By Rafia Tasleem

The Surge of Death Threats Against Elected Officials: A Troubling Trend
Massacre in Israel: Hamas Official Expresses Gratitude Amid International Condemnation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Massacre in Israel: Hamas Official Expresses Gratitude Amid International Condemnation
Senior Palestinian Official Killed in Beirut Explosion: An Act of Violence or a Tragic Accident?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Senior Palestinian Official Killed in Beirut Explosion: An Act of Violence or a Tragic Accident?
Hamas Leader Open to Unified Palestinian Government, Discusses Ceasefire

By Geeta Pillai

Hamas Leader Open to Unified Palestinian Government, Discusses Ceasefire
Latest Headlines
World News
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
19 seconds
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
56 seconds
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
10 mins
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
10 mins
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
11 mins
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
11 mins
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
12 mins
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
12 mins
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
12 mins
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app